Newswise — NEW ORLEANS, La. – Thirteen Ochsner Health physician-researchers have been recognized as the top 2% in their fields worldwide, according to a Stanford University study that ranks researchers based on the impact of their publications. These distinctions continue to highlight Ochsner’s focus on healthcare innovation and excellence through education and research.

The ranking, considered the most prestigious worldwide, measures academic achievement based on bibliometric information and includes more than 200,000 researchers from the more than 10 million scientists considered to be active around the globe. Altogether, 22 scientific fields and 176 subfields are considered in the list.

“We continue to be inspired by the dedication of these physician-researchers from across our health system,” said W. Mark Roberts, MD, MMM, Dean of Research at Ochsner Health. “Research in healthcare is foundational to Ochsner’s mission to lead and serve, and it is a critical component of our ability to provide better health outcomes for patients and the communities we serve.”

This Stanford database shares single-year impact for researchers, based on publications released during the 2021 calendar year. The thirteen Ochsner research included in the single-year impact data represent Ochsner Medical Center – New Orleans, the Ochsner Heart and Vascular Institute, Ochsner Baptist Medical Center, and the Ochsner Xavier Institute for Health Equity and Research (OXIHER).

Earning a place among the world’s top 2% of scientists ranked in the September 2022 report are the following Ochsner physician-researchers:

Lydia Bazzano, MD , Executive Chair for Ochsner Institutional Review Board

, Executive Chair for Ochsner Institutional Review Board J.R. Biggio, MD , System Chair, Women’s Services and System Chair, Maternal-Fetal Medicine at Ochsner Baptist

, System Chair, Women’s Services and System Chair, Maternal-Fetal Medicine at Ochsner Baptist Lawrence Blonde, MD , Director, Ochsner Diabetes Clinical Research Unit

, Director, Ochsner Diabetes Clinical Research Unit S.B. Deitelzweig, MD , System Department Chair of Hospital Medicine and Vice President of Medical Affairs for Ochsner Health

, System Department Chair of Hospital Medicine and Vice President of Medical Affairs for Ochsner Health Edward Frohlich, MD (deceased), Alton Ochsner Distinguished Scientist at Ochsner Clinic Foundation

(deceased), Alton Ochsner Distinguished Scientist at Ochsner Clinic Foundation Carl “Chip” Lavie, MD , Ochsner’s Medical Director of Cardiac Rehabilitation and Prevention

, Ochsner’s Medical Director of Cardiac Rehabilitation and Prevention Edward McCoul, MD , Rhinology Specialist at Ochsner Health

, Rhinology Specialist at Ochsner Health Richard Milani, MD , Chief Clinical Transformation Officer at Ochsner Health

, Chief Clinical Transformation Officer at Ochsner Health George Pankey, MD , Ochsner’s Director of Infectious Diseases Research

, Ochsner’s Director of Infectious Diseases Research Eboni Price-Haywood, MD, MPH, FACP , Medical Director at Ochsner Xavier Institute for Health Equity and Research (OXIHER)

, Medical Director at Ochsner Xavier Institute for Health Equity and Research (OXIHER) Juan Carlos Velez, MD , System Chair, Nephrology at Ochsner Health

, System Chair, Nephrology at Ochsner Health Hector Ventura, MD , Section Head Heart Failure and Heart Transplant at Ochsner Clinic Foundation

, Section Head Heart Failure and Heart Transplant at Ochsner Clinic Foundation Christopher White, MD, System Chairman for Cardiovascular Disease and Director, John Ochsner Heart & Vascular Institute

