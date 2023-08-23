Newswise — PROVIDENCE, RI (August 18, 2023): The Association of Rehabilitation Nurses (ARN) inducted its class of Fellows of ARN at the 49th annual Rehabilitation Nursing Conference on Friday, August 18, at the in-person event in Providence, RI.

The Fellow designation (FARN) is the most distinguished level of membership and a hallmark of professional esteem within rehabilitation nursing. It is awarded to nurses who have demonstrated outstanding leadership in the profession and have provided notable contributions, service, and commitment to the specialty and to ARN.

Congratulations to the following members on their achievement:

Tony Hilton, DrPH RN MSN FNP CRRN FARN, Safe Patient Handling and Mobility National Program, Manager, Veterans Health Administration

Rebecca Koszalinski, PhD MSN RN CRRN FARN, Associate Professor, Florida Atlantic University

Pamala Larsen, PhD MS RN FARN

Kathleen Stevens, PhD MSN RN CRRN NE-BC FARN, Director, Nursing Education, Shirley Ryan AbilityLab

Lalita Thompson, MSN RN CRRN FARN, Coordinator II ITB Pump Program, TIRR Memorial Human





Upon induction, the fellows will be expected to:

Support the goals, mission, and strategic plan of ARN;

Advocate for adults with physical challenges and chronic health issues in cooperation with ARN and outside the organization to help transform America’s health care system;

Offer your talents and expertise to the organization as requested by the ARN Board; and,

Participate in activities of the Fellows.





The ARN Board of Directors and staff congratulate these nurses for their dedication and expertise in the rehabilitation nursing specialty.

Association of Rehabilitation Nurses (ARN)

ARN is a professional organization dedicated to promoting and advancing professional rehabilitation nursing practice through education, advocacy, certification, collaboration, and research to support rehabilitation nurses and enhance the quality of life for those affected by disability and chronic illness. For more information about ARN, please visit www.rehabnurse.org or call 800.229.7530.