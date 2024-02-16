Recent developments in neuroscience research and therapies have dramatically enhanced the possibility of producing brain health on a widespread basis. Therefore, it’s never been more important for clinicians and their administrative colleagues to engage in dialogue about the essential role of neuroscience therapies in the advance of modern health care.

To further that objective, the American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS) is inviting health care executive teams to attend the 2024 AANS Annual Scientific Meeting at Chicago’s McCormick Place Convention Center May 3-6, 2024.

During this gathering, the association is offering, for the first time, a comprehensive educational and interactive program exclusively for leading health care administrators and senior executives, including:

May 3-4 Participation in selected scientific sessions, specific to the attendee’s focused interests. An artificial intelligence immersion experience A special networking opportunity at the AANS President’s Reception.

May 5 A customized, cooperative learning program, including a guided tour of emerging technologies and an interactive meeting with thought leaders in science, care delivery and innovation to discuss critically important trends in neuroscience and the implications for health care systems.



As various individuals may have different interests and/or availability, the AANS is offering both full access to the meeting and also a focused involvement in the Sunday Sessions on May 5.

The organization is excited to offer this experience to administrative partners and hopes health care executive teams join together in Chicago for what is anticipated to be a remarkable and impactful event.

About the 2024 AANS Annual Scientific Meeting:

From May 3-6, 2024, in Chicago, neurosurgeons, neurosurgical residents, medical students, neuroscience nurses, clinical specialists, physician assistants, allied health professionals and other medical professionals will join together for the 2024 AANS Annual Scientific Meeting. The annual meeting is the largest gathering of neurosurgeons in the nation, with an emphasis on the field’s latest research and technological advances. The scientific presentations scheduled for the 2024 event represent cutting-edge examples of the incredible developments taking place within the field of neurosurgery.

For more information, visit www.aans.org/Meetings.

About the AANS:

Founded in 1931 as the Harvey Cushing Society, the American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS) is a scientific and educational association with more than 13,000 members worldwide. The AANS promotes the highest quality of patient care and advances the specialty of neurological surgery. Fellows of the AANS are board-certified by the American Board of Neurological Surgery, the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada or the Mexican Council of Neurological Surgery, A.C. Neurosurgery is the medical specialty concerned with the prevention, diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation of disorders that affect the spinal column, spinal cord, brain, nervous system and peripheral nerves.