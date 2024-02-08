Newswise — The Fannie and John Hertz Foundation today announced 45 finalists for the 2024 Hertz Fellowships in applied science, mathematics and engineering.

Selected from more than 860 applicants and representing 27 universities, the finalists advance to a culminating round of interviews for one of the most competitive and coveted doctoral fellowships in the nation. The 2024 class of Hertz Fellows will be announced in May.

Since 1963, the Hertz Foundation has granted fellowships empowering the nation’s most promising young minds in science and technology. Hertz Fellows receive five years of funding, which offers flexibility from the traditional constraints of graduate training and the independence needed to pursue research that tackles some of the most pressing challenges facing our nation and the world.

The Hertz Fellowship experience continues beyond the initial award to include permanent membership in a multigenerational, intellectual community of peers that includes some of the nation’s most noted science and technology leaders. Fellows are able to deepen their experience through mentorship activities, events and professional development opportunities and networking. These opportunities have led Hertz Fellows to form research collaborations, commercialize technology, and create and invest in early-stage companies together.

"This year’s finalists embody the Hertz Foundation's mission of thinking bigger and pursuing goals that will have an outsize and enduring impact on behalf of the nation and the world," said Derek Haseltine, director of the Hertz Fellowship Program. "At this early stage of their career, each one of these individuals has already demonstrated high amounts of initiative and creativity in their work and the innovative mindset needed to solve complex problems."

The Hertz Foundation is committed to investing in future science and technology leaders who will fuel our nation’s security and economic vitality through life-changing innovations. Achieving these innovations requires bold ideas and relentless drive — qualities that are at the heart of Hertz Fellows. Through a highly rigorous selection process, led by Hertz Fellows Philip Welkhoff, director of the malaria program at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and Anna Bershteyn, associate professor of population health at New York University, the Hertz Fellowship selection committee seeks out exemplary candidates poised to continually think bigger and pursue goals that will have a transformational and lasting impact on our society.

Throughout the foundation’s 60-year history of awarding fellowships, more than 1280 Hertz Fellows have established a remarkable track record of accomplishments. Their ranks include two Nobel laureates; recipients of 11 Breakthrough Prizes and three MacArthur Foundation “genius awards”; and winners of the Turing Award, the Fields Medal, the National Medal of Technology, and the National Medal of Science. In addition, 53 are members of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine, and 34 are fellows of the American Association for the Advancement of Science. Hertz Fellows hold over 3,000 patents, have founded more than 375 companies, and have created hundreds of thousands of science and technology jobs.

2024 Hertz Fellowship Finalists

Finalists are listed with their field of study and most recent university affiliation.

Jessica Alexander

Neurolinguistics

The University of Texas at Austin

Undergrad: Boston University

Emmy Blumenthal

Physics and Mathematics

Undergrad: Boston University

Virginia Canestraight

Chemical Engineering

Undergrad: California Institute of Technology

Andrea Cicirello

Materials Science and Engineering

Cornell University

Undergrad: Wichita State University

David Darrow

Applied Mathematics

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Undergrad: Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Matthew Deitke

Computer Science and Engineering

University of Washington

Undergrad: University of Washington

Azim Dharani

Chemistry

Harvard University

Undergrad: Duke University

Maximilian Du

Computer Science and Engineering

Undergrad: Stanford University

Owen Dugan

Physics

Undergrad: Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Kyle Fridberg

Applied Mathematics

Cornell University

Undergrad: Harvard University

Kaylie Hausknecht

Physics

Undergrad: Harvard University

David Hoyos

Quantitative Biology

Weill Cornell Medicine

Undergrad: Princeton University

Mika Jain

Computer Science

Stanford University

Undergrad: Stanford University

Jill Jones

Neuroscience

Harvard University-Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Undergrad: Duke University

Dana Kachman

Electrical Engineering

Undergrad: Johns Hopkins University

Helen Kang

Computational Genetics and Neuroscience

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Undergrad: University of California, Berkeley

Nivedita Kanrar

Quantitative Biology and Bioengineering

Princeton University

Undergrad: California Institute of Technology

Aayush Karan

Quantum Science and Engineering

Harvard University

Undergrad: Harvard University

Vassilios Kaxiras

Physics

Undergrad: Harvard University

Raphael Kay

Materials Science and Mechanical Engineering

Harvard University

Undergrad: University of Toronto

Calton Kong

Materials Science

Undergrad: University of California, Berkeley

Constance Kraay

Biophysics

Harvard University

Undergrad: Harvard University

Steven Labalme

Chemistry and Mathematics

Undergrad: University of Chicago

Andrew Laeuger

Physics

California Institute of Technology

Undergrad: Northwestern University

Andrew Langford

Astrodynamics

Purdue University

Undergrad: University of Notre Dame

Elijah Lew-Smith

Physics

Undergrad: Brown University

Rupert Li

Applied Mathematics

Undergrad: Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Amani Maina-Kilaas

Cognitive Science

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Undergrad: Harvey Mudd College

Zöe Marschner

Computer Science

Carnegie Mellon University

Undergrad: Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Benjamin McDonough

Physics and Mathematics

Undergrad: Yale University

Ryan Mei

Electrical Engineering and Computer Science

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Undergrad: University of California, Berkeley

Casey Mogilevsky

Bioengineering

University of Pennsylvania

Undergrad: University of California, Berkeley

Zijian Niu

Quantitative Biology and Bioengineering

Undergrad: University of Pennsylvania

Robert Novak

Immunology

Harvard University

Undergrad: University of Pennsylvania

Noah Okada

Cognitive Neuroscience

California Institute of Technology

Undergrad: Emory University

Michael Ren

Mathematics

Cambridge University

Undergrad: Massachusetts Institute of Technology

James Roney

Computational Biology

Undergrad: Harvard University

Anna Sappington

Computational Biology

Harvard University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Undergrad: Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Nathaniel Selub

Physics

Undergrad: University of Chicago

Ivan Specht

Mathematics and Statistics

Undergrad: Harvard University

Meghan Sullivan

Chemistry

Harvard University

Undergrad: SUNY University at Buffalo

Alexander Uyttendaele

Applied Mathematics

Undergrad: University of Pennsylvania

Jason Yang

Genetics

Stanford University

Undergrad: Massachusetts Institute of Technology

William Yik

Computer Science and Mathematics

Undergrad: Harvey Mudd College

Callie Zheng

Chemical and Biological Engineering

Undergrad: Princeton University

About the Hertz Foundation

Founded in 1957, the John and Fannie Hertz Foundation accelerates solutions to the world's most pressing challenges, from enhancing national security to improving human health. Through the Hertz Fellowship, the Foundation identifies the nation's most promising young innovators and disruptors in science and technology, empowering them to become the future leaders who keep our country safe and secure. Today, our community of 1,280 Hertz Fellows is a powerful, solution-oriented network of our nation's top scientific minds, working to address complex problems and contributing to the economic vitality of our country. More information can be found online at HertzFoundation.org.