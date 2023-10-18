Newswise — (Baltimore, MD) – A total of 46 Mercy Medical Center physicians were recognized in Baltimore magazine’s November 2023 “Top Doctors” issue, representing 26 separate specialties, ranging from orthopedic surgery to pain management, specifically:
Each Mercy physician was recognized as among the best in the region in their respective fields.
- Dr. Carlos Ince Cardiology – Non-Interventional
- Dr. Frederick Kuhn Cardiology – Non-Interventional
- Dr. Kevin Audlin Gynecology – General
- Dr. Lindsay Appel Gynecology – OB-GYN
- Dr. Mahwish Ali Hospitalist Medicine
- Dr. Kelli Eimer Intensivist / Critical Care
- Dr. David Sill Interventional Radiology
- Dr. Bonnie Gerecke Neurology – Neuromusclar
- Dr. Sandy Kotiah Oncology General
- Dr. Peter Ledakis Oncology General
- Dr. Dwight Im Oncology – Gynecologic
- Dr. Debashish Bose Oncology – Surgical
- Dr. Kurtis Campbell Oncology – Surgical
- Dr. Vadim Gushchin Oncology – Surgical
- Dr. John Campbell Orthopedic Surgery – Foot & Ankle
- Dr. Clifford Jeng Orthopedic Surgery – Foot & Ankle
- Dr. Rebecca Cerrato Orthopedic Surgery – Foot & Ankle
- Dr. Clayton Alexander Orthopedic Surgery – Hand
- Dr. Joseph Ciotola Orthopedic Surgery – Joint
- Dr. Marc Hungerford Orthopedic Surgery – Joint
- Dr. Kamala Littleton Orthopedic Surgery – Joint
- Dr. Mark Slabaugh Orthopedic Surgery – Sports Medicine
- Dr. Gregory Gasbarro Orthopedic Surgery – Shoulder
- Dr. David Maine Pain Management
- Dr. William Raoofi Pain Management
- Dr. Nicholas Anastasio Physical Medicine/Rehabilitation
- Dr. Sadia Khan Rheumatology & Clinical Immunology
- Dr. Lynn Ludmer Rheumatology & Clinical Immunology
- Dr. Neil Friedman Surgery – Breast
- Dr. Jennifer Joh Surgery – Breast
- Dr. Kelly Alexander Surgery – General
- Dr. J. Lawrence Fitzpatrick Surgery – General
- Dr. Nora Meenaghan Surgery - General
- Dr. Thomas Swope Surgery – General
- Dr. Brendan Collins Surgery – Reconstructive
- Dr. Charles Edwards II Surgery – Spine
- Dr. Adam Schell Surgery – Spine
- Dr. Paul Lucas Surgery – Vascular
- Dr. Vincent Noori Surgery – Vascular
- Dr. R. Mark Ellerkmann Urogynecology
- Dr. Chelsea Goodier Pediatrics - General
- Dr. Michele Jules-Chapman Pediatrics - General
- Dr. Dawan King Pediatrics - General
- Dr. Michelle Williams Pediatrics – General
- Dr. Ashanti Woods Pediatric – General
- Dr. Michael Zimring Travel Medicine
Assisting in the Baltimore magazine “Top Docs” survey were four physician advisors, including Dr. Jennifer Taylor, OB/GYN, of Mercy’s Family Childbirth and Children’s Center, who provided professional expertise. Dr. Taylor has served on the advisory board for the past four years (2020, 2021, 2022, 2023). Board Certified in Obstetrics and Gynecology, Dr. Taylor earned her medical degree at State University of New York at Buffalo. She completed her residency in OB-GYN at the University of Maryland School of Medicine.
