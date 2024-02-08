Newswise — CLEVELAND–A significant estate gift of $6.5 million from the late Arthur D. and Kazuko Maine will support emergency medical care across the University Hospitals (UH) health system, expanding the now named Arthur D. and Kazuko Maine Trauma Unit at UH Ahuja Medical Center, establishing the first two endowed positions within emergency medicine at UH and supporting an endowed chair for orthopedic trauma.

Arthur Dale Maine and Kazuko Miyadera met while Arthur, a lieutenant in the U.S. Navy, was stationed in Japan. They married in 1963. Mr. Maine was later Vice President of Human Resources, Sherwin-Williams and then Senior Vice President of Personnel, Revco Drug Stores. Mr. Maine also served on the business advisory committee at John Carroll University and as a trustee of Dyke College. Mrs. Maine was a committed wife, mother and philanthropist who never sought recognition for her generosity.

Sandra Sparber, Senior Vice President, and Jodi Nead, Senior Vice President, Key Private Bank Wealth Management, worked closely with Mrs. Maine to plan her family’s legacy. “Functioning as a family office, we became close with Kazuko,” said Ms. Sparber. “We often provided the outside opinion she sought on her philanthropic interests. Our insight into the region’s charitable organizations helped her assess and confirm those that would create the greatest impact.”

“Kazuko strongly believed in the importance of quality health care,” added Ms. Nead. “She also cared deeply about the individual’s care experience. Kazuko received life-saving care at UH and saw the opportunity to improve upon it for future patients.”

“Kazuko and Arthur Maine’s generosity mean the world to all of us in emergency medicine,” said Vicki Noble, MD, Chair, Center for Emergency Medicine, UH Cleveland Medical Center, and the inaugural Arthur D. and Kazuko Maine Endowed Chair in Emergency Medicine Leadership. “Our amazing caregivers’ passion and abilities will now be magnified by the resources this gift provides. Not only does it help us attract the best emergency medicine professionals, but will support our quality education and training programs so our team can get even better at what they love. The beneficiary of this gift is not just UH, but the Northeast Ohioans we serve.”

Currently, UH has the third largest emergency services coverage area in the country, providing more than 5,000 critical care transportation rides per year and serving 255 communities across Northeast Ohio. The UH emergency medicine system encompasses 10 emergency departments that participate in the UH Emergency Medicine Quality Network and serve more than 400,000 patients per year.

“We are profoundly grateful for Kazuko and Arthur’s support of emergency medicine at UH,” said Cliff A. Megerian, MD, FACS, UH Chief Executive Officer and Jane and Henry Meyer Chief Executive Officer Distinguished Chair. “Their foresight will ensure continuing advancement of high quality care when it matters most, and their legacy will be etched in every life saved and family comforted during those difficult moments when our emergency and trauma teams provided care excellence and compassion.”

