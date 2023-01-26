Newswise — Thailand Halal Assembly 2022 received tremendous success and was praised as one of the best global events.

Under the theme “Soft Powering of Halal Science, Technology, and Innovation”, Thailand Halal Assembly 2022 international conference aims to promote the soft powering, research, technology, and innovation of Thailand’s Halal Science with a blending focus on Islam and Thai identity to present Thailand’s Halal to the digital era and elevate the “Thailand Diamond Halal” to the global stage.

“Thailand Halal Assembly 2022” was co-organized by the Halal Science Center, Chulalongkorn University (HSC-CU), The Central Islamic Council of Thailand (CICOT), and Halal Standard Institute of Thailand (HSIT) on 15 – 16 December 2022 at the 60th Anniversary Chaloem Rajakumari Building (Chamchuri 10), Chulalongkorn University, Bangkok. The event included the International Halal Science and Technology Conference (IHSATEC2022: 15th Halal Science Industry and Business (HASIB)), the 8th Interntional Halal Standards and Certification Convention (IHSACC), and an academic exhibition under the topic “Soft Powering of Halal Science, Technology and Innovation.” Assoc. Prof. Dr. Winai Dahlan, the founding director of the Halal Science Center, Chulalongkorn University (HSC-CU) and Chairman of the Organizing Committee, and Assoc. Prof. Dr.Pakorn Priyakorn, Director of The Halal Standard Institute of Thailand, gave the keynote speeches.

The event was presided over by Assoc. Prof. Dr. Vithaya kulsomboon, representative of the President of Chulalongkorn University, Mr.Prasarn Sricharoen, representative of Mr. Aziz Phitakkumpon, the Sheikhul Islam of Thailand, Police Major-General Surin Palarae, Secretary General of the Central Islamic Council of Thailand (CICOT), and Mr.Ihsan Ovut, Secretary General of the Standards and Metrology Institute for the Islamic Countries (SMIIC), an affiliated organization of The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Over 1,500 people participated in the two-day event, both on-site and online, of which 531 registered on-site attendees were from 41 countries around the world, including Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei Darussalam, Philippines, Vietnam, Republic of Korea, Japan, Taiwan, Hong Kong, India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Republic of Yemen, Egypt, Jordan, Republic of Türkiye, France, Germany, Russia, Spain, United Kingdom, Italy, Poland, Bosnia and Herzegovina, South Africa, Nigeria, Algeria, Sudan, Ethiopia, Cote d’Ivoire, United States, Mexico, Brazil, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, Australia, and New Zealand.

The IHSATEC and HASIB conference featured 19 Thai and international specialists from various fields in the Halal circle, including academia and senior experts in Halal science and technology, Halal industry, Halal business, and Halal tourism, as well as experts from Halal certification agencies. Interesting four sessions included Session 1: “Innovative Halal Products That Steer the Future“, Session 2: “Tracking and Tracing Technology for Halal Quality Control“, Session 3: “Blockchain-Based Traceability for Halal Products and Services“, and Session 4: “Future, Challenges, and Opportunities”. As for the 8th IHSACC meeting, six experts from Halal certification agencies in terms of Halal Standards and Metrology and the Standards and Metrology Institute for the Islamic Countries (SMIIC) delivered a speech on the topic of “The Development of New Halal Standards for the Next Trends of New Products and Services”.

Furthermore, 42 presentation participants from 16 different countries attended an academic presentation, including 37 oral presentations and 5 poster presentations. The participants and researchers were highly interested in exchanging ideas and the gathering was seen as building a network of Halal science, technology, and innovation. The papers presented at this meeting will be published either in the Proceedings of the International Halal Science and Technology Conference (IHSATEC) 2022 or in the Journal of Halal Science, Industry and Business (JHASIB), which will be published twice a year. Additionally, to develop a network for science, technology, and halal innovation, HSC has signed a cooperation agreement with three Indonesian organizations: Universitas Islam Bandung (UNISBA), Universitas Muhammadiyah A.R. Fachruddin, and Research Synergy Foundation (RSF).

The “Thailand Halal Assembly 2022” was a huge success, gathering all sectors to promote Thailand’s halal on the global market. Speakers and foreign attendees have expressed their appreciation for the event’s style and its interesting topics, as well as for the opportunity to participate in the Q&A sessions. These activities will be very helpful for academic advancement and future research in Halal science, technology, and innovation.

Those interested in the materials from Thailand Halal Assembly 2022 can visit www.Thailandhalalassembly.com,

Facebook: Thailand Halal Assembly,

or call +66-2218-1053 ext. 224.