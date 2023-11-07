Newswise — The Association of American Cancer Institutes (AACI) congratulates Monica Bertagnolli, MD, on her U.S. Senate confirmation today as the next director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

With more than three decades of experience as a cancer surgeon, physician, researcher, and leader, Dr. Bertagnolli brings a wealth of knowledge to the role of NIH director. From clinical trials and precision medicine—two areas of intense focus for NIH—to the Biden Cancer Moonshot and federal programs mapping the contours of cancer research, AACI believes that Dr. Bertagnolli’s understanding of the value of scientific discovery will help guide her work. In addition, her commitment to diversity in clinical research, a mission critical priority for AACI, will enhance efforts to reduce disparities in cancer outcomes.

AACI also thanks Dr. Bertagnolli for her service since October 2022 as the first woman director of the National Cancer Institute (NCI).

As an association representing over 100 leading academic cancer centers in the U.S. and Canada, AACI enjoys a longstanding relationship with NIH and NCI. We look forward to continued collaboration with these agencies in support of our shared goals of accelerating scientific progress and promoting health equity.



