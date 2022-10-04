Newswise — The Association of American Cancer Institutes (AACI) has added Northwell Health Cancer Institute (NHCI) to its membership roster. Directed by Richard Barakat, MD, the cancer institute is part of Northwell Health. Treating over 16,600 new cancer patients each year, the Northwell Health system includes 21 hospitals, nine ambulatory oncology centers, and roughly 400 physicians caring for patients with cancer. The cancer institute is located on the north shore of Long Island, in Lake Success, NY.

In 2015, Northwell Health established an affiliation agreement with AACI member Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory (CSHL) Cancer Center, resulting in the establishment of NHCI in 2017. A significant goal of the agreement is to facilitate improved cancer outcomes for patients through three joint initiatives focused on individualized and integrated cancer care, community cancer health, and cancer physiology.

Over 300 NHCI faculty researchers have academic appointments with Northwell Health’s major translational research arm, the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research (FIMR), and many others teach in the health system’s Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell. The patient population of NHCI is particularly diverse, with about 160 languages spoken in the institute’s catchment area, and half of the population identifying as a race or ethnicity other than non-Hispanic white. In conjunction with the Northwell Health FIMR and CSHL, NHCI aims to maximize research potential and create opportunities for collaboration among its members.

“AACI is pleased to name Northwell Health Cancer Institute as our 106th member,” said AACI Executive Director Jennifer W. Pegher. “We appreciate the NHCI’s commitment to serving a diverse catchment area and the value the institute places on collaboration with likeminded partners.”

