Newswise — Rosemont, Ill. (AANA) –During Patient Safety Awareness Week, March 10-16, 2024, the American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology (AANA) proudly joins the Institute for Healthcare Improvement in raising awareness and promote initiatives that make healthcare safer for patients and the healthcare workforce.

As the professional association for America’s more than 61,000 of America’s Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs), also known as nurse anesthetists or nurse anesthesiologists, AANA advocates for comprehensive patient safety protocols and education within the field of anesthesiology. Through ongoing education, research, and advocacy efforts, AANA empowers its members to stay abreast of the latest advancements and guidelines in anesthesia practice.

"Anesthesia is safer than ever, and it will be safer still in the future,” said AANA President Dru Riddle, PhD, DNP, CRNA, FAAN. “As advocates for patient safety, it is incumbent upon our profession to continually strive for excellence in our practice and champion initiatives that protect the well-being of those under our care," he added.

CRNAs are anesthesia professionals who safely administer more than 50 million anesthetics to patients each year in the United States. CRNAs practice in every setting in which anesthesia is delivered: traditional hospital surgical suites and obstetrical delivery rooms; critical access hospitals; ambulatory surgical centers; ketamine clinics; the offices of dentists, podiatrists, ophthalmologists, plastic surgeons, and pain management specialists; and U.S. military, Public Health Services, and Department of Veterans Affairs healthcare facilities.

"As healthcare providers, it is our duty to prioritize patient safety above all else," said Riddle. "Patient Safety Awareness Week provides an opportunity for us to reinforce our commitment to implementing best practices, continuous education, and innovative strategies to enhance patient safety outcomes."

About Patient Safety Awareness Week Sponsored by the Institute for Healthcare Improvement, Patient Safety Awareness Week is an annual recognition event intended to encourage everyone to learn more about healthcare safety. The week serves as a dedicated time and platform for growing awareness about patient safety and recognizing the work already being done.