Newswise — The American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology (AANA) Foundation presented Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist (CRNA) Clare Golden, DNP, CRNA, APN, with the Janice Drake CRNA Humanitarian Award during the AANA 2023 Annual Congress, held August 18-22, in Seattle.

The Janice Drake CRNA Humanitarian Award is presented to a CRNA who volunteers and provides anesthesia, education, and training in needy areas of the United States and overseas.

“I am greatly honored by having been named the Janice Drake Humanitarian of the Year,” Dr. Golden said. “It was truly my pleasure to have served children around the world and to have worked with so many dedicated volunteers from many countries. I take particular pride in the SRNAs whom I have mentored and I celebrate their continued contributions to children in need.”

Dr. Golden is a former president of the New Jersey Association of Nurse Anesthetists (NJANA) and has also served as a member of the association’s Board of Directors. During her career, she served as Chief CRNA at three hospitals in New Jersey. Additionally, she worked with the Rutgers University School of Nursing to establish a nurse anesthesia program while working on her own doctoral degree. She served as an assistant professor and program director for the Graduate Program in Anesthesia at Rutgers from 2003 to 2016. She retired from working as a CRNA in 2020 after working for 40 years.

Since 1990, she has completed 62 medical mission trips with Healing the Children’s Northeast chapter, a non-profit volunteer organization. On the trips, she provided anesthesia for surgeries to repair pediatric congenital deformities, cleft palates and cleft lips, and burn scars, among other conditions. She also took student registered nurse anesthetists (SRNAs) on medical mission trips during her time as program director at Rutgers University, sponsoring a total of 18 SRNAs, many of whom have gone on to volunteer on other medical missions.

“She is truly an inspiration and I feel she deserves to be recognized for her service to others in need,” said Judy Thompson, CRNA, DNAP, FAANA, who nominated Dr. Golden for the award.

Dr. Golden has received numerous awards, including the NJANA Trident Award for professional and clinical excellence; the Dean’s Award for Academic Excellence presented at the University of Medicine & Dentistry of New Jersey’s doctoral commencement; the Make a Difference Award conferred by the Russell Berrie Foundation in recognition of lifelong humanitarianism; and the Jay Woglom Award in recognition of lifelong work with children in Latin America and Bangladesh, awarded by Healing the Children’s Northeast chapter.

During her time as program director at Rutgers, she served as a member of the AANA Education Committee. Currently an AANA emeritus member, she is also actively involved in supporting the AANA Foundation through donations and sponsorships for students attending AANA meetings.

“As my educator and mentor, I can see no one who is more deserving of this recognition,” said Michael P. Cogan, MSN, CRNA, in his nomination letter. “It is with her guidance that I am now enrolled in a DNP program to be able to teach and mentor the next generation of nurse anesthetists.”

Dr. Golden earned a Doctor of Nursing Practice degree and a Master of Science in Nursing from the University of Medicine & Dentistry of New Jersey, Graduate School of Nursing; Bachelor of Arts in Science from Thomas Edison State College; a certificate in nurse anesthesia from United Hospitals School of Anesthesia; and an associate degree in nursing from Middlesex College.