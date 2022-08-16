Newswise — Rosemont, Ill. – The American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology (AANA) Foundation presented Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist (CRNA) Jackie Rowles, DNP, MBA, MA, CRNA, ANP-BC, NSPM-C, FNAP, FAANA, FAAN, with the Rita LeBlanc Philanthropist of the Year Award during the AANA 2022 Annual Congress, August 12-16, in Chicago.

The Rita LeBlanc Philanthropist of the Year Award is presented to an individual who has gone beyond the call of duty as a supporter of the AANA Foundation by donating time, talent, and direct financial support. The recipient demonstrates a strong philanthropic spirit, and his or her actions motivate others to give of themselves.

“To be the recipient of the 2022 AANA Foundation’s Rita L. LeBlanc Philanthropist of the Year Award is one of the greatest honors of my career, and especially meaningful as I knew Rita. I am blessed to have many CRNA supporters and donors whose generosity is making a difference in the lives of global nurse anesthetists and the communities they serve. They are the heart and soul of our charity,” Rowles said.

Rowles is a former AANA president (2009-2010) and former AANA interim executive director who is currently in her fifth term as president of the International Federation of Nurse Anesthetists (IFNA). Additionally, she has served in numerous leadership roles at the state and national levels. She also served as a volunteer board member and officer of the G4 Alliance (Global Alliance for Surgery, Obstetrics, Trauma and Anesthesia), American Academy of Pain Management, and the Nursing Organizations Alliance. She currently serves on the Board of Advisors for the Ball State University College of Health and on the World Federation of Societies of Anesthesiologists Global Manpower Workgroup. She also volunteers as an adult nurse practitioner at Trinity Free Clinic in Carmel, Ind.

She is the founder of Our Hearts Your Hands, Inc., a non-profit charitable organization that provides academic education, continuing education, books, and equipment to nurse anesthetists in low-income countries. To date, Our Hearts Your Hands has provided 14 education scholarships to nurse anesthetists from six African countries.

“Jackie’s philanthropic spirit is evidenced through her giving of time, work, and monetary donations for worthy causes… All those who know Jackie are inspired by her charitable work and encouraged to be as generous,” said Betty J. Horton, PhD, CRNA (ret), FAAN, Secretary of Our Hearts Your Hands and former AANA Director of Accreditation and Education, who nominated Rowles for the award.

“Her heart and passion for nurse anesthesiology is limitless. Every day she works to advance nurse anesthesiology and serves as a role model for the entire world,” said Kevin Rowles in his nomination form.

Rowles earned a Doctor of Nursing Practice degree with a focus in anesthesiology from Barry University; a Post Master’s Certificate - Adult Nurse Practitioner (ANP) from Ball State University; a Certificate in Nurse Anesthesia from Truman Medical Center School of Nurse Anesthesia; a Master of Arts in Biology from the University of Missouri; a Master in Business Administration from Memphis State University (now the University of Memphis); and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Ball State University. She is a highly sought-after speaker who has spoken at many conferences at the state and national levels and has contributed to many books in the field of nurse anesthesiology.