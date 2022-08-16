Newswise — Rosemont, Ill. – The American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology (AANA) presented David Herbert with an Honorary Membership during its 2022 Annual Congress, August 12-16, in Chicago.

AANA Honorary Membership recognizes and pays tribute to an individual's commitment to the profession of nurse anesthesia and the AANA.

Hebert was recognized for his years of service to AANA in advocacy roles as well as for his service as interim CEO from 2021-2022.

“I would like to thank AANA for this honorary membership, and in particular President Dina Velocci for nominating me,” Hebert said. “The nurse anesthesia profession is important, and I am proud to have served it for nine years over the course of my career. I look forward to seeing the continued growth and success of AANA.”

From 2013 to 2020, Hebert served as CEO of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners (AANP). In addition, he was CEO of the American College of Nurse Practitioners (ACNP) prior to the merger of the ACNP and AANP. Following his retirement from the AANP, Hebert started a new consulting firm, Hebert Strategies.

Hebert has also served as senior vice president of policy and government relations for the American Health Care Association. He was counsel at Alston & Bird, LLP, where he worked in the healthcare group under the former Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Administrator Tom Scully, and he was chief of staff for Senator Roy Blunt when Blunt served as House Majority Whip. Prior to his work on Capitol Hill, Hebert was the director of Federal Government Affairs for the AANA from 1995 to 2003 and directed the Washington government affairs office.

Hebert was twice named by Roll Call to its list of “Fabulous 50 Movers and Shakers Behind the Scenes on Capitol Hill.” In 2016, Hebert was named as one of the Modern Healthcare’s 100 Most Influential.

He received his juris doctorate from the Pepperdine University School of Law, and a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Oregon. Hebert is admitted to practice law in Texas and in the District of Columbia, as well as admitted to practice before the United States Supreme Court.