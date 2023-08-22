Newswise — Rosemont, Ill. – The American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology (AANA) presented Jim Carney with an Honorary Membership during its 2023 Annual Congress, August 18-22, in Seattle.

AANA Honorary Membership recognizes and pays tribute to an individual’s commitment to the profession of nurse anesthesia and the AANA.

Carney was recognized for his more than 30 years representing the Iowa Association of Nurse Anesthesiology (IANA) as legal counsel and lobbyist. His work has seen IANA through all its legislative triumphs, including the successful defense at the state supreme court level to protect CRNAs’ ability to practice to the fullest extent of their license in Iowa.

“I would like to thank AANA for this honorary membership, and in particular President Angela Mund for nominating me,” Carney said. “The nurse anesthesia profession is important, and I am proud to have served it over the course of my career. I look forward to seeing the continued growth and success of AANA.”

“Iowa has a citizen’s legislature where legislators are not engaged in the legislative process full-time, and they do not have individual staff. Therefore, they are very dependent on lobbyists to quickly understand the issues. Jim has become one of the first people the legislature calls for information regarding ARPN practice,“ said IANA President Rich Jacobson, DNP, CRNA, ARNP.

Carney is the founding partner of Carney Appleby Law. He has been practicing law in Des Moines and throughout the state of Iowa since 1975 and has tried over 150 jury trials in Iowa as well as in other states. Carney has argued over 35 appellate cases in the Iowa Supreme Court and Court of Appeals to include several landmark decisions and cases of first impression.

After graduating from the University of Iowa, Carney coached golf and basketball at the United States Military Academy (West Point) while serving in the U.S. Army. He has been a very active supporter of the University of Iowa, including serving on the National Letterman’s Board and the University of Iowa Foundation Board.