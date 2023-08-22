Newswise — Rosemont, Ill. – The American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology (AANA) presented Mary Scheuermann, MNA, CNP, CAE, with an Honorary Membership during its 2023 Annual Congress, Aug. 18-22, in Seattle.

AANA Honorary Membership recognizes and pays tribute to an individual’s commitment to the profession of nurse anesthesia and the AANA. Scheuermann has provided close to 29 years of service at AANA, supporting multiple AANA boards, staff, and AANA’s Governance Department, helping AANA to grow, and positively influencing the work of the boards who have led the AANA.

“I am very proud to play a key role in supporting 30 boards of the AANA as they work to advocate for the profession of nurse anesthesiology and the safe delivery of anesthesia care to patients in all care settings. I have been privileged to work with my outstanding colleagues who are so dedicated to the AANA. My thanks to the AANA Board of Directors for this honor”, Scheuermann said.

Scheuermann was recognized for her years of service to AANA in various roles in the executive unit beginning in 1994. Since 2009, she has served as the director of Governance and Board Affairs. Her responsibilities include developing the goals, objectives, and implementation plans to educate and support the AANA Board of Directors as they execute their duties related to the governance of the association. Scheuermann also oversees the AANA’s association archives, ensuring that the history of AANA is maintained.

Prior to her association work at AANA, Scheuermann worked for a prominent Chicago sign manufacturing company in department administration roles.

Scheuermann’s professional memberships include Boardsource, the Association Forum of Chicagoland, and the American Society of Association Executives (ASAE). She also is credentialed as a Certified Association Executive (CAE) granted by the ASAE.

She received her master’s degree in nonprofit administration from North Park University and her bachelor of science degree from Loyola University Chicago.