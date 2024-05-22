Newswise — Rolling Meadows, IL (May 23, 2024). The JNSPG is proud to introduce Dr. Frederick G. Barker II, MD, FAANS, as its next Editor-in-Chief, with his term to begin in April 2025. The announcement from Jacques J. Morcos, MD, FAANS, President of the AANS, follows.

I am thrilled to announce the appointment of Frederick G. Barker, II, MD, FAANS, as the new Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of Neurosurgery Publishing Group (JNSPG), effective April 2025. His appointment follows a rigorous selection process, during which several superb candidates were considered.

Dr. Barker, a Professor of Neurosurgery at Harvard Medical School, brings exemplary qualifications to the Editor-in-Chief position, including extensive experience as a widely published author, decades of service on the Editorial Boards, and Associate Editor of both the Journal of Neurosurgery and Neurosurgery. Drawing on his diverse research interests, myriad leadership roles across organized neurosurgery, and strong focus on mentorship and education, Dr. Barker’s visionary approach for the future of neurosurgery’s premier journal will continue the tradition of academic excellence and author support.

I also take this opportunity to recognize and express my profound gratitude to James T. Rutka, MD, PhD, FAANS, who has served as the JNSPG Editor-in-Chief for more than a decade. Under his stewardship, he has spearheaded numerous innovations, including expanding and diversifying the JNSPG editorial boards, developing a vibrant and top-of-class social media presence, and launching JNS: Case Lessons to serve the needs of early-stage researchers. Dr. Rutka’s commitment and contributions have set a high standard and significantly advanced the field of neurosurgery.

As we look to the future, we are confident that the JNSPG is in excellent hands with Dr. Barker. His stellar credentials and vision will undoubtedly guide the JNSPG into its next phase, continuing the tradition of excellence and innovation that Dr. Rutka has so effectively established.

Please join me in welcoming Dr. Fred Barker to his new role and in expressing our deepest appreciation to Dr. James Rutka for his remarkable tenure as Editor-in-Chief.

Jacques J. Morcos, MD, FAANS

President

American Association of Neurological Surgeons

Contact JNSPG Director of Publications Gillian Shasby at [email protected] for additional information about this announcement.

