Newswise — CHICAGO (March 21, 2022): The American College of Surgeons Committee on Trauma (ACS COT) released its new standards for care of the injured patient in Resources for Optimal Care of the Injured Patient (2022 Standards), now in its seventh edition.

The Resources Manual outlines the personnel, resources, policies, and practices that are required for trauma center verification by the ACS COT. Research has shown that by meeting these requirements, centers deliver better outcomes for patients.

The ACS COT revised the standards to incorporate new evidence and practices, while eliminating standards where possible. Standards were consolidated and clarified to facilitate their implementation. From the 387 standards in the 2014 edition, there are now 110 clear and concise standards in the 2022 edition. Above all, the new standards will continue to support and advance optimal care for injured patients, while making it easier for centers to incorporate these standards into their daily practice.

“The updated Resources Manual will enhance the care delivered by ACS-verified trauma centers. We carefully reviewed evidence related to the delivery of optimal trauma care, worked closely with key stakeholders and specialty organizations, and feel that with these new standards, ACS-verified trauma centers will continue to deliver exceptional trauma care,” said Avery Nathens, MD, PhD, FACS, Medical Director, ACS Trauma Quality Programs. “In our revision of the standards, we focused on what’s best for patients while acknowledging the challenges faced by centers in their delivering high quality of care.”

The updated standards are part of a broader effort to align the ACS COT’s efforts with the accreditation and verification processes of all ACS Quality Programs. The standards manuals have the same layout across all ACS Quality Programs to ensure consistency for hospitals participating in multiple programs.

"These standards provide the framework for the trauma center verification site visit process. By meeting these standards, trauma centers show that they have the resources and commitment to provide the best possible care for patients in their communities,” said Nilda Garcia, MD, FACS, Chair of the ACS COT’s Verification, Review, and Consultation (VRC) Committee.

Established by the ACS in 1987, the ACS COT’s VRC Program supports hospitals in delivering the highest quality of trauma care. Through the trauma center verification process, the ACS COT assures that centers are applying the standards needed to provide optimal care. Currently, there are 578 ACS-verified trauma centers in the U.S.

The new Resources for Optimal Care of the Injured Patient (2022 Standards) is available for trauma centers to download today.

About the ACS Committee on Trauma (ACS COT)

Formed in 1922, the ACS COT has put forth a continual effort to develop and implement programs that support injury prevention and ensure optimal patient outcomes across the continuum of care. Today, trauma activities are administered through a 100-member committee overseeing a field force of more than 3,500 Fellows who are working to develop and implement meaningful programs for trauma care in local, regional, national, and international arenas. These programs incorporate advocacy, education, trauma center and trauma system resources, best practice creation, outcome assessment, and continuous quality improvement. The COT strives to eliminate preventable deaths and disabilities across the globe by preventing injury and improving the outcomes of trauma patients before, during, and after hospitalization.

About the American College of Surgeons

The American College of Surgeons is a scientific and educational organization of surgeons that was founded in 1913 to raise the standards of surgical practice and improve the quality of care for all surgical patients. The College is dedicated to the ethical and competent practice of surgery. Its achievements have significantly influenced the course of scientific surgery in America and have established it as an important advocate for all surgical patients. The College has more than 84,000 members and is the largest organization of surgeons in the world. “FACS” designates that a surgeon is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons.