Newswise — DALLAS (SMU) – Gone are the days when the tell-tale signs of a ‘phishing’ scam were fairly easy to spot, SMU cybersecurity experts warn: Hackers are increasingly using generative AI (artificial intelligence) to write more convincing emails and bogus advertisements.

“In the past, signs such as misspelled words or the awkward use of language could often be used to detect the use of emails or web ads to trick users into providing sensitive information -- a method known as “phishing.” But with the high-quality of human language generation provided by these new AI-based language generators, detecting such emails and fake ads is much harder than it used to be,” said Eric C. Larson, an associate professor in the SMU Lyle School of Engineering’s Department of Computer Science.

Larson and Mitch Thornton, executive director of SMU’s Darwin Deason Institute for Cybersecurity, are particularly concerned about hackers using what’s known as large language models (LLMs), which made popular programs like OpenAI’s ChatGPT possible. Both experts are available to the media to discuss this evolving threat.

LLMs use algorithms and AI to mimic human intelligence, and it can be difficult to determine the difference between an automated AI-based LLM and something written by an actual human.

“A natural malicious use of these applications would be to use them in generating ‘fake’ emails that are designed to elicit personal information from victims, or even as an online chat agent that a victim may think is a real person,” said Thornton.

Hackers using AI-generated images created on programs like DALL-E or Midjourney to make phishing emails look even more authentic could be another potential threat, Thornton added.

With hackers getting more clever with their ‘phishing’ scams, “it is especially important that people double and triple-check sources before providing sensitive information,” Larson said. “For example, if your financial institution contacts you through email and asks for information, it is probably best to check the source carefully before answering.”

About SMU

SMU is the nationally ranked global research university in the dynamic city of Dallas. SMU’s alumni, faculty and more than 12,000 students in eight degree-granting schools demonstrate an entrepreneurial spirit as they lead change in their professions, communities and the world.