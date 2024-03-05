Newswise — SAN DIEGO (March 8, 2024) — Two new officers and five new board members will be installed immediately upon conclusion of the 2024 Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Dermatology. The officers and board members are all board-certified dermatologists and members of the AAD, the world’s largest dermatologic society that represents nearly 21,000 physicians who specialize in the diagnosis and treatment of skin, hair, and nail conditions.

Seemal R. Desai, MD, FAAD, will hold the office of president for one year. Dr. Desai completed his undergraduate studies at Emory University, earned his medical degree from Morehouse School of Medicine in Atlanta, and completed his dermatology residency at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, where he served as chief resident. He serves as the Founder and Medical Director of Innovative Dermatology and as clinical assistant professor of dermatology at the University of Texas Southwestern. He previously served on the AAD’s Board of Directors, as chair of the AAD’s Leadership Development Steering Committee, on the SkinPAC Board of Advisors, and as chair of the AADA Compounding Workgroup. In addition, Dr. Desai was appointed to the United States Food and Drug Administration, where he currently serves on the Pharmacy Compounding Advisory Committee. Dr. Desai is the past president of the Skin of Color Society, past president of the DFW Dermatological Society and past president of the Texas Dermatological Society.

Cyndi J. Yag-Howard, MD, FAAD, will hold the office of vice president for one year. She is in private practice in Naples, Florida, and is an affiliate clinical professor of dermatology at the University of South Florida Morsani College of Medicine, where she earned her medical degree, completed her dermatology residency, and served as chief resident. She previously served as a member of the Academy’s Board of Directors, the Journal of American Academy of Dermatology (JAAD) Editorial Board, and the AADA’s Council on Government Affairs and Health Policy, and chair of the AAD’s Nominating and Organizational Structure Committees. Dr. Yag-Howard also served as vice president of the Women’s Dermatologic Society and as president of the Florida Academy of Dermatology.

Board Members

Each individual listed below will serve a four-year term on the American Academy of Dermatology’s Board of Directors.

Laurin Council, MD, MBA, FAAD, is the director of dermatologic surgery at Washington University in St. Louis, from which she received her medical degree and an MBA. She has served on the Board of Directors for the American College of Mohs Surgery, the American Society for Dermatology Surgery, and the Women’s Dermatologic Society. Dr. Council is also involved in several local and state medical and dermatologic societies in St. Louis and Missouri.

Carrie L. Davis, MD, FAAD, is in private practice in Bloomington, Indiana. She received her medical degree and completed her dermatology residency at Indiana University School of Medicine, where she is now a Clinical Assistant Professor. In recognition of her advocacy efforts, she was named the AADA Advocate of the Year in 2023. Dr. Davis is completing her term as Chair of the AADA’s Congressional Policy Committee. She also serves in leadership roles in her state medical association and is a past president of the Indiana Academy of Dermatology.

Howard W. Rogers, MD, PhD, FAAD, is a dermatologist in private practice in Norwich, Connecticut. He received his medical degree and PhD and completed his dermatology residency at Washington University in St. Louis. Dr. Rogers has served as Chair of the AADA’s Patient Access and Payer Relations Committee, and previously served as President, Vice President, Secretary Treasurer, and on the Board of Directors for the American College of Mohs Surgery.

Alexander S. Gross, MD, FAAD, is in private practice in Cumming, Georgia, and an assistant clinical professor of dermatology and of community and family health at Emory University Medical Center in Atlanta. He completed his undergraduate studies at Emory and received his medical degree from the University of South Florida College of Medicine in Tampa, Florida. Dr. Gross is completing his term as Chair of the Academy’s State Policy Committee, and has been involved in several additional Academy councils, committees, and task forces. He was named the AADA’s Advocate of the Year in 2015.

In addition, Amy Derick, MD, FAAD, will assume the chair of the Advisory Board and serve a four-year term on the AAD Board of Directors. Dr. Derick is in private practice in the Chicago and Tampa Bay areas, clinical instructor of dermatology at Northwestern University, voluntary assistant professor in the Department of Dermatology at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, and an academic associate member at the University of Chicago Section of Dermatology, Biological Sciences Division at the Pritzker School of Medicine. She received her medical degree at the University of Chicago, completed her internship at Northwestern University, and completed her dermatology residency at the University of Chicago, where she served as chief resident of dermatology. She is currently the President of the Illinois Dermatological Society and the Vice Chair of the Florida Board of Medicine. Dr. Derick was previously chair of the Illinois Medical Disciplinary Board. She was named the AADA’s Advocate of the Year in 2021 and was the 2023 Illinois Physician Leader of the Year.





