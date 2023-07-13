Newswise — The American Association of Critical-Care Nurses (AACN), the world’s largest specialty nursing organization, announces its board of directors for fiscal year 2024, with terms effective July 1, 2023.

Theresa Davis, PhD, RN, NE-BC, CHTP, FAAN, is the new president of the AACN board of directors. Davis is assistant vice president of nursing at the High Reliability Center for Inova Health System, Falls Church, Virginia. Before this role, she served as clinical operations director of Inova’s enVision teleICU from its launch in 2004 to 2021.

“Nursing is in the midst of a profound sea change, and we must take this opportunity to create a healthcare system that works better for everyone,” Davis said. “As nurses, we have the power to lead with humanity and compassion and not only advocate for patients and their families, but also for true shared governance and co-creating our work environments with our colleagues. Rising Together, we will create a future founded in mutual respect and a shared drive for excellence in patient care.”

Jennifer Adamski, DNP, APRN, ACNP-BC, CCRN, FCCM, begins a one-year term as president-elect. She is a clinical associate professor and director of the Adult-Gerontology Acute Care Nurse Practitioner (ACNP) Program at Emory University’s Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing, Atlanta, and a critical care ACNP for Cleveland Clinic’s Critical Care Flight Team.

Current board member Kirsten Skillings, MA, APRN, CCRN-K, CCNS, begins a one-year term as secretary and her second year as a director. She is director of inpatient cardiology at CentraCare St. Cloud Hospital’s Heart and Vascular Center in Minnesota.

Nicole Fontenot, DNP, APRN, ACNP-BC, CCNS, CCRN-K, a current board member, begins a one-year term as treasurer and her second year as a director. She is manager of nursing science at Houston Methodist Academic Institute.

Joining the board as directors are Jarrod Atkinson, MSN, RN, NEA-BC, CCRN-K; Desiree Hodges, MBA, BSN, RN, CCRN, NE-BC; Sara Knippa, MS, RN, ACCNS-AG, CCRN, PCCN, and Lynn Orser, MSN, RN, CCRN, PCCN, NPD-BC. They each serve a three-year term.

Atkinson is director of nursing in the off-shift at Rochester Regional Health – Unity Hospital in New York.

Hodges is senior nursing hiring manager at Novant Health in Charlotte, North Carolina, where she manages the hiring process for all inpatient nurses at six hospitals.

Knippa is a critical care clinical nurse specialist (CNS) at UCHealth in Aurora, Colorado.

Orser is a nursing professional development specialist, critical care, at Hartford Healthcare, St. Vincent’s Medical Center in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

Returning to the AACN board with Dana Woods, MBA, AACN chief executive officer, are the following directors:

Joseph Falise , MSN, RN, CCRN-CSC, director of nursing for critical care and progressive care at University of Miami Hospital and Clinics, Miami. He also serves a concurrent one-year term on the AACN Certification Corporation board.

, MSN, RN, CCRN-CSC, director of nursing for critical care and progressive care at University of Miami Hospital and Clinics, Miami. He also serves a concurrent one-year term on the AACN Certification Corporation board. Veronica Gurule , MSN, BSN, RN, CCRN, associate director of critical care, North Texas Division (HCA Healthcare)

, MSN, BSN, RN, CCRN, associate director of critical care, North Texas Division (HCA Healthcare) Tiffany Mullen , MSN, RN, ACCNS-P, CCRN; clinical nurse specialist at Children’s Mercy, Kansas City, Missouri

, MSN, RN, ACCNS-P, CCRN; clinical nurse specialist at Children’s Mercy, Kansas City, Missouri Janet Mulroy , DNP, MSN, ACNP, CCNS, CCRN, an acute care nurse practitioner at Threlkeld, Threlkeld & Omer Infectious Disease Associates, Memphis, Tennessee

, DNP, MSN, ACNP, CCNS, CCRN, an acute care nurse practitioner at Threlkeld, Threlkeld & Omer Infectious Disease Associates, Memphis, Tennessee Tonka Williams, MHA, BSN, RN, CMSRN, nursing director of Medicine and Nursing Nutrition Support at VCU Health, Richmond, Virginia. She also serves a concurrent one-year term on the AACN Certification Corporation board.

About the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses: For more than 50 years, the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses (AACN) has been dedicated to acute and critical care nursing excellence. The organization’s vision is to create a healthcare system driven by the needs of patients and their families in which acute and critical care nurses make their optimal contribution. AACN is the world’s largest specialty nursing organization with about 130,000 members and nearly 200 chapters in the United States.

American Association of Critical-Care Nurses, 27071 Aliso Creek Road, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656; 949-362-2000; www.aacn.org; facebook.com/aacnface; twitter.com/aacnme