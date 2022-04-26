Newswise — PARK RIDGE, Ill. — The American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology (AANA) recently announced that it has selected 51 distinguished leaders in the profession of nurse anesthesiology as candidates to be inducted into the 2022 Class of Fellows. The inductees will be recognized for their significant contributions to the profession at the AANA’s Annual Congress, taking place on Aug. 12-16 in Chicago.

“With great pride and admiration, I congratulate our second class of AANA Fellows candidates on this honor. Earning the Fellows of the American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology (FAANA) designation is a major career achievement that reflects years of dedication and a commitment to pursuing excellence in every endeavor,” said Wilma Gillis, BSN, CRNA, APNP, Fellows Selection Committee Chair. “This is a proud moment for AANA and the AANA Foundation as well as each Fellow and the profession of nurse anesthesia.”

With these candidates, more than 115 Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs), who are experts in policy, research, administration, practice, and academia as well as champions of health and wellness will have the distinction of Fellows of the AANA.

Through a competitive, rigorous application process, the Fellows Selection Committee meticulously reviewed applications to select the 2022 class of Fellows. Each Fellow has at least 10 years of professional experience as a practitioner of nurse anesthesia, educator, facility leader, or business leader. In addition, they have demonstrated outstanding achievements in nurse anesthesia and leadership that command respect and recognition from other leaders in the profession. Their impactful contributions demonstrate professional and personal growth through the use of innovative, creative solutions within and outside of the profession.

As advanced practice nurses, CRNAs have critical care experience and practice in every setting in which anesthesia is delivered. CRNAs are the primary providers of anesthesia care in rural and underserved areas and on the battlefield in forward surgical teams.

To learn more about AANA and its Fellows, visit www.aana.com/membership/faana.

2022 AANA Fellows Candidates

Dwayne Accardo, DNP, CRNA, APRN

Lori R. Anderson, DNP, CRNA, APRN

Edwin N. Aroke, PhD, MSN, CRNA, FAAN

Laura S. Bonanno, DNP, PhD, CRNA

Courtney Anne Brown, PhD, CRNA, CHSE

Kevin C. Buettner, PhD, CRNA

Cherie A. Burke, PhD (c), DNP,CRNA, APRN

Vicki Callan, PhD, CRNA, CHSE

Michelle L. Canale, DNP, CRNA, APRN

Ronald R. Castaldo, PhD, MBA, MS, CRNA, CCRN, APRN

Pamela J. Chambers, DNP, EJD, MSN, CRNA, APRN

Desiree L. Chappell, MSNA, CRNA

Margaret (Peggy) A. Contrera, DNP, CRNA, APRN

Thomas Corey Davis, PhD, CRNA

Debra J. Diaz, DNP, CRNA, APRN, CDR, USN(ret)

Christian R. Falyar, DNAP, CRNA

Donte A. Flanagan, DNP, CRNA

Mark H. Gabot, DNP(c), MSN, CRNA

Robert J. Gauvin, DNP, MS, CRNA

Sarah E. Giron, PhD, CRNA

Michael Greco, DNP, PhD, CRNA, CRN, ARNP

Mark J. Haffey, MSN, CRNA, APRN

Adrienne G. Hartgerink, DNP, MSN, CRNA

Randolf R. Harvey, BS, CRNA, APRN, RRT

Kristin Henderson, DNAP, CRNA, CHSE, CPT, USAR

Linda T. Hill, DNP, DNSc, CRNA

Gerard T. Hogan, DNSc., CRNA, PMHNP-BC

William O. Howie, DNP, MS, BSN, CRNA, CCRN

Peter J. Kallio, DNP, MSN, CRNA, APNP

Michael T. Kost, DNP, CRNA, FAAN, CHSE

Rebecca M. Lee, DNP, CRNA

Phil B. Mangahas, DNP, MS, CRNA

Nina E. McLain, PhD, CRNA

Susan Parry McMullan, PhD, MSN, CRNA, CNE, CHSE

Angela M. Milosh, DNP, CRNA

Nancy A. Moriber, PhD, MS, CRNA, APRN

Susan M. Newell, DNP, CRNA

Cheryl L. Nimmo, DNP, MSHSA, CRNA

Cormac T. O'Sullivan, PhD, MSN, CRNA, ARNP

Paul Packard, NEA-BC, DNAP, MSNA, CRNA

Kathleen A. Piotrowski, DNP, MSN, CRNA

Barbara Jeanie Skibiski, DNAP, MHA, BSN, CRNA, CPPS

Lois E. Stewart, PhD, MSNA, BSN, CRNA

Lisa J. Thiemann, PhD, CRNA, APRN, APNP, FNAP

Larry A. Todd, DNP, MSN, CRNA, APRN, CHSE, Lt Col, USAF, NC (ret)

Bryan W. Tune, DNP, PhD, FNP, CRNA

Jorge A. Valdes, DNP, CRNA, APRN

Brenda A. Wands, PhD, MBA, CRNA, CHSE

Robyn C. Ward, PhD, CRNA, USN(ret)

George "Sandy" Weathers, MNA, CRNA

Bette M. Wildgust, MS, MSN, CRNA