Newswise — PARK RIDGE, Ill. — The American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology (AANA) recently announced that it has selected 51 distinguished leaders in the profession of nurse anesthesiology as candidates to be inducted into the 2022 Class of Fellows. The inductees will be recognized for their significant contributions to the profession at the AANA’s Annual Congress, taking place on Aug. 12-16 in Chicago.
“With great pride and admiration, I congratulate our second class of AANA Fellows candidates on this honor. Earning the Fellows of the American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology (FAANA) designation is a major career achievement that reflects years of dedication and a commitment to pursuing excellence in every endeavor,” said Wilma Gillis, BSN, CRNA, APNP, Fellows Selection Committee Chair. “This is a proud moment for AANA and the AANA Foundation as well as each Fellow and the profession of nurse anesthesia.”
With these candidates, more than 115 Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs), who are experts in policy, research, administration, practice, and academia as well as champions of health and wellness will have the distinction of Fellows of the AANA.
Through a competitive, rigorous application process, the Fellows Selection Committee meticulously reviewed applications to select the 2022 class of Fellows. Each Fellow has at least 10 years of professional experience as a practitioner of nurse anesthesia, educator, facility leader, or business leader. In addition, they have demonstrated outstanding achievements in nurse anesthesia and leadership that command respect and recognition from other leaders in the profession. Their impactful contributions demonstrate professional and personal growth through the use of innovative, creative solutions within and outside of the profession.
As advanced practice nurses, CRNAs have critical care experience and practice in every setting in which anesthesia is delivered. CRNAs are the primary providers of anesthesia care in rural and underserved areas and on the battlefield in forward surgical teams.
To learn more about AANA and its Fellows, visit www.aana.com/membership/faana.
2022 AANA Fellows Candidates
Dwayne Accardo, DNP, CRNA, APRN
Lori R. Anderson, DNP, CRNA, APRN
Edwin N. Aroke, PhD, MSN, CRNA, FAAN
Laura S. Bonanno, DNP, PhD, CRNA
Courtney Anne Brown, PhD, CRNA, CHSE
Kevin C. Buettner, PhD, CRNA
Cherie A. Burke, PhD (c), DNP,CRNA, APRN
Vicki Callan, PhD, CRNA, CHSE
Michelle L. Canale, DNP, CRNA, APRN
Ronald R. Castaldo, PhD, MBA, MS, CRNA, CCRN, APRN
Pamela J. Chambers, DNP, EJD, MSN, CRNA, APRN
Desiree L. Chappell, MSNA, CRNA
Margaret (Peggy) A. Contrera, DNP, CRNA, APRN
Thomas Corey Davis, PhD, CRNA
Debra J. Diaz, DNP, CRNA, APRN, CDR, USN(ret)
Christian R. Falyar, DNAP, CRNA
Donte A. Flanagan, DNP, CRNA
Mark H. Gabot, DNP(c), MSN, CRNA
Robert J. Gauvin, DNP, MS, CRNA
Sarah E. Giron, PhD, CRNA
Michael Greco, DNP, PhD, CRNA, CRN, ARNP
Mark J. Haffey, MSN, CRNA, APRN
Adrienne G. Hartgerink, DNP, MSN, CRNA
Randolf R. Harvey, BS, CRNA, APRN, RRT
Kristin Henderson, DNAP, CRNA, CHSE, CPT, USAR
Linda T. Hill, DNP, DNSc, CRNA
Gerard T. Hogan, DNSc., CRNA, PMHNP-BC
William O. Howie, DNP, MS, BSN, CRNA, CCRN
Peter J. Kallio, DNP, MSN, CRNA, APNP
Michael T. Kost, DNP, CRNA, FAAN, CHSE
Rebecca M. Lee, DNP, CRNA
Phil B. Mangahas, DNP, MS, CRNA
Nina E. McLain, PhD, CRNA
Susan Parry McMullan, PhD, MSN, CRNA, CNE, CHSE
Angela M. Milosh, DNP, CRNA
Nancy A. Moriber, PhD, MS, CRNA, APRN
Susan M. Newell, DNP, CRNA
Cheryl L. Nimmo, DNP, MSHSA, CRNA
Cormac T. O'Sullivan, PhD, MSN, CRNA, ARNP
Paul Packard, NEA-BC, DNAP, MSNA, CRNA
Kathleen A. Piotrowski, DNP, MSN, CRNA
Barbara Jeanie Skibiski, DNAP, MHA, BSN, CRNA, CPPS
Lois E. Stewart, PhD, MSNA, BSN, CRNA
Lisa J. Thiemann, PhD, CRNA, APRN, APNP, FNAP
Larry A. Todd, DNP, MSN, CRNA, APRN, CHSE, Lt Col, USAF, NC (ret)
Bryan W. Tune, DNP, PhD, FNP, CRNA
Jorge A. Valdes, DNP, CRNA, APRN
Brenda A. Wands, PhD, MBA, CRNA, CHSE
Robyn C. Ward, PhD, CRNA, USN(ret)
George "Sandy" Weathers, MNA, CRNA
Bette M. Wildgust, MS, MSN, CRNA