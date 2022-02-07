Newswise — Arlington, Va. – The American Chiropractic Association (ACA) has elected its leadership team for the 2022-2023 term. Michele Maiers, DC, MPH, PhD, of Minneapolis, Minn., was re-elected association president and Leo Bronston, DC, MAppSc, of Onalaska, Wis., was elected vice president on Feb. 3 by members of the Board of Governors (BOG) during ACA’s annual meeting.

As president, Dr. Maiers, a board member since 2016, has promoted greater collaboration between ACA and groups inside and outside the chiropractic profession. Under her helm, ACA has strengthened ties with state chiropractic associations, the payer community and members of Congress—increasing support for ACA’s Medicare modernization bill (H.R. 2654). Dr. Maiers is the executive director of research and innovation at Northwestern Health Sciences University in Bloomington, Minn.

Dr. Bronston, a board member since 2019, previously served as ACA’s Wisconsin delegate and has been an active volunteer on ACA committees and advisory boards in the areas of coding and reimbursement, integrative practice, and strategic planning. He also represents ACA on the AMA’s Current Procedural Terminology (CPT) Advisory Panel.

“The challenges of the past year have highlighted the value of connection. Through ACA, we are connected and committed as chiropractors to supporting one another and working to increase access to patient-centered, evidence-based chiropractic care,” said Dr. Maiers.

“I’m honored to work with Dr. Maiers and the rest of the board to support efforts that demonstrate the high value that chiropractors bring to the healthcare system and increase access to those who need our essential services,” added Dr. Bronston.

Drs. Maiers and Bronston are joined on the BOG by Eric Benson, DC, FIAMA, FICC, of Grand Island, Neb., who was elected Feb. 1 by members of the ACA House of Delegates. Dr. Benson has been an ACA member for 36 years and served previously as the association’s Nebraska delegate.

Continuing their terms on the board are Robert C. Jones, DC, APC, of Albuquerque, N.M.; Steven C. Roberts, JD, LLM, of St. Louis, Mo.; and Michael Martin, DC, of Plano, Texas. In addition, Roberts was reappointed as chair of the ACA Finance Committee and secretary of the American Chiropractic Foundation, and Dr. Martin was appointed to the ACA Nominating Committee.

Ending her board term is Kathy Boulet, DAAPM, DC, Dipl. Ac., of Lewiston, Maine, who served as ACA vice president over the past year.

