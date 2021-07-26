Newswise — WASHINGTON, July 26, 2021 -- The American Institute of Physics is pleased to announce the appointment of Kevin Watkins as AIP's first chief federation officer.

He will be joining the institute in September 2021 to establish AIP's new federation office that will focus on enabling the goal of being a vibrant federation that advances the success of its 10 Member Societies whose membership in turn comprises 116,000 members of the physical sciences community.

In this role, Watkins will interface directly with staff and volunteer leadership from across AIP's Member Societies and 27 Affiliated Societies, and will lead initiatives that drive the federation's success, impact, and reach.

Watkins comes to AIP after serving as the senior vice president of affiliate and member engagement for the National Apartment Association. His efforts to spearhead organizational efforts and achieve affiliate growth and support made him an attractive candidate for AIP.

"I am thrilled to have Kevin join our executive management team in such an important and pivotal role for the future of AIP," said Michael Moloney, CEO of AIP. "His experience and skills will help us in achieving the goals set forth in our Strategic Framework and strengthen the bonds between and among the AIP Member and Affiliate Societies, supporting their success."

Watkins has a bachelor's degree in management and human relations from Trevecca Nazarene University and a master's degree in business administration from Baylor University. His roles in senior and executive positions throughout his professional career made him well suited for the challenges ahead.

"I am excited to join AIP at this critical time to deliver on a fundamental pillar of AIP's strategic vision," Watkins said. "Working together, AIP and its Member Societies can provide unparalleled resources and foresight through a highly collaborative and innovative federation advancing the physical sciences enterprise. This vital work will continue to build on our shared purpose and legacy.

"I look forward to partnering with volunteer and staff leaders to craft a compelling vision focused on a dynamic federation uniquely positioned to serve all stakeholders."

As chief federation officer, Watkins will be a catalyst for innovation, helping the Member Societies pool, coordinate, and leverage their expertise toward advancing the physical sciences in all aspects. The new role was created as part of addressing the vision in AIP's Strategic Framework and specifically the first goal for the institute "to be a vibrant federation that advances the success of our Member Societies."

Watkins has experience in driving an overall strategy for revenue-generating events and products, providing leadership development programs, consulting, and association management support, and developing member-facing programs, industry best practices, and sponsorship opportunities.

In addition to showing his love and adoration to Rose, his new cockapoo puppy, Watkins is an avid runner and traveler of the world. He has a goal to visit all seven continents and has gone to six -- missing only Antarctica.

###

About American Institute of Physics

The American Institute of Physics (AIP) is a 501(c)(3) membership corporation of scientific societies. AIP pursues its mission to advance, promote, and serve the physical sciences for the benefit of humanity with a unifying voice of strength from diversity. In its role as a federation, AIP advances the success of its Member Societies by providing the means to pool, coordinate, and leverage their diverse expertise and contributions in pursuit of a shared goal of advancing the physical sciences in the research enterprise, in the economy, in education, and in society. In its role as an institute, AIP operates as a center of excellence using policy analysis, social science, and historical research to promote future progress in the physical sciences. aip.org

###