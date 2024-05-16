Newswise — ARLINGTON, Va., May 16, 2024 — Registration opens today for the American Society for Radiation Oncology's (ASTRO) 66th Annual Meeting, which will be held at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C., September 29 – October 2, 2024. Media registration is available at www.astro.org/annualmeetingpress, and general registration is available at www.astro.org/annualmeeting.

Led by ASTRO President Howard Sandler, MD, FASTRO, the conference is expected to attract up to 10,000 oncologists, clinicians, researchers and other health care professionals from around the globe. ASTRO's 2024 Annual Meeting will feature:

More than 2,300 research presentations and posters on advances in radiation oncology and cancer care

Expert panels and speakers that support the meeting's theme, "Targeting Provider Wellness for Exceptional Patient Care," on topics such as mental health support and parental leave, as well as a keynote from Bryan Sexton, PhD, a psychometrician and director of the Duke Center for Healthcare Safety and Quality

Storytelling sessions, educational panels and workshops covering timely issues such as radiopharmaceutical therapy and the impact of artificial intelligence in health care, and a Presidential Symposium highlighting advances in treating prostate and other genitourinary cancers

Registered attendees can choose to join the meeting in person in Washington, D.C. or with virtual access to livestreams of all scientific and educational sessions. Additionally, for those attending in person, more than 170 exhibitors will showcase state-of-the-art technologies for cancer care in the ASTRO Exhibit Hall.

News briefings will feature high-impact studies and will be accessible via webcast for offsite reporters. The press program studies and briefing schedule will be announced in September. ASTRO will host an onsite press office during meeting hours, and media interview facilities are available on request.

General information about the meeting is available on the ASTRO Annual Meeting website. For questions about the press program and media registration, visit our press kit or contact ASTRO's media relations team.

