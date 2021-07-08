Newswise — ARLINGTON, Va., July 8, 2021 — Registration opens today for the American Society for Radiation Oncology's (ASTRO) 63rd Annual Meeting, which will return to an in-person conference at McCormick Place West in Chicago, October 24-27, 2021. Media resources and registration are available at www.astro.org/astro2021press, and general registration is available at www.astro.org/annualmeeting.

"The ASTRO Annual Meeting will be the first major medical conference held in Chicago since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic," said ASTRO President Laura A. Dawson, MD, FASTRO. "Recognizing that safety is at the core of radiation oncology and that attendees will return to care for people with cancer after the meeting, we are working closely with the city of Chicago and McCormick Place planners to ensure that COVID-19 safety protocols are in place to foster a healthy, safe and engaging learning experience for attendees."

Enhanced safety measures for the meeting include modified layouts to allow spacing in session rooms, a reconfigured exhibit hall with wider aisleways, cleaning/sanitizing rooms between sessions, touch-free technology and hand sanitizing stations throughout the convention center. McCormick Place also has made structural enhancements to improve air quality and received GBAC STARTM Service Accreditation from the leading trade association for the cleaning industry. More information is available at www.astro.org/safety.

ASTRO's 2021 Annual Meeting will feature more than 1,500 research presentations on advances in cancer care, expert panels related to the meeting's theme, "Embracing Change, Advancing Person-Centered Care," dynamic keynote presentations and special sessions including roundups of cancer breakthroughs and a panel on the science of hope. DigitalXP, a virtual experience with more than 30 hours of curated original content and interactive networking opportunities, will be offered as a complement to the in-person meeting.

The conference is expected to attract thousands of oncologists, clinicians, researchers and other health care professionals. Additionally, more than 140 exhibitors will showcase new technologies for cancer care.

News briefings held on-site in Chicago will feature high-impact studies; briefings also will be available via webcast for remote press. The final press program will be announced in early October. ASTRO will host an on-site press office during meeting hours, and interview rooms will be available to reserve on a first-come, first-serve basis.

General information about the meeting is available on the ASTRO Annual Meeting webpage. For questions about the press program and media registration, contact ASTRO's media relations team at [email protected] or 703-286-1600.

ABOUT ASTRO

