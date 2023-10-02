Newswise — The American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA) and Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCRX), today announced a new grant of $2.5 million, by Pacira to the ASA Charitable Foundation, to advance the medical specialty of anesthesiology and pain medicine; facilitate best-in-class clinician education; and improve patient care.

“ASA has long been driven by a commitment to advocacy for patients, championing for the continued advancement of the field of pain management in both acute and chronic settings,” said ASA President Michael W. Champeau, M.D., FAAP, FASA. “We look forward to the meaningful progress we can continue to make for our 56,000 members and the patients they serve, supported by this generous grant from Pacira.

“Anesthesiologists are an essential ally in our mission to provide long-lasting opioid-free pain relief to as many patients as possible,” said Dave Stack, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Pacira. “We are committed to working together, so that ASA and Pacira can effectively advance our common goal of optimizing patient outcomes. We look forward to a productive relationship with ASA, and to supporting ASA in its dedication to raising and maintaining the standards of the practice of anesthesiology.”

About the American Society of Anesthesiologists

Founded in 1905, the American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA) is an educational, research, and scientific professional society with more than 56,000 members organized to advance the medical practice of anesthesiology and secure its future. ASA is committed to ensuring anesthesiologists evaluate and supervise the medical care of all patients before, during, and after surgery. ASA members also lead the care of critically ill patients in intensive care units, as well as treat pain in both acute and chronic settings.

For more information on the field of anesthesiology, visit the American Society of Anesthesiologists online at asahq.org. To learn more about how physician anesthesiologists help ensure patient safety, visit www.asahq.org/MadeforThisMoment. Like ASA on Facebook, follow ASALifeline on Twitter.

About Pacira

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCRX) has three commercial-stage products: EXPAREL® (bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension), ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension), and ioveraº®, a novel, handheld device for delivering immediate, long-acting, drug-free pain control using precise, controlled doses of cold temperature to a targeted nerve. Pacira is also developing other innovative products to address debilitating conditions such as cardiac electrical storm, atrial fibrillation, chronic pain, and spasticity. To learn more about Pacira, visit www.pacira.com.