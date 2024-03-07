Newswise — Today the American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA) expressed disappointment with the congressional “doc fix” provisions included in the recently passed government funding package. Instead of blocking the fourth straight year of Medicare payment cuts to physicians, the provisions only reduce the size of the 2024 payment cut by about half, leaving physician practices with unsustainable payment cuts.

“Our members are extremely frustrated with yet another year of Medicare payment cuts,” said ASA President Ron L. Harter, M.D., FASA. “Current Medicare payment rates fall woefully short of the actual cost of providing health care services. Through no fault of their own, physicians and their practices bear the brunt of a badly broken system. Physicians are a vital component of the Medicare program. Whether working in hospitals, surgery centers, clinics, or offices, physician access is essential for Medicare beneficiaries. Congressional inaction to reverse payment cuts reflects the government’s lack of commitment to older Americans.”

ASA commends the physician-members of Congress from both parties and others who worked to protect medical practices from these payment cuts. ASA urges all members of Congress to step forward to fix this flawed payment system. Critical reform that includes adding an annual inflation update to Medicare physician fees and reforming the punitive budget neutrality mechanism is needed urgently.

THE AMERICAN SOCIETY OF ANESTHESIOLOGISTS Founded in 1905, the American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA) is an educational, research, and scientific professional society with more than 57,000 members organized to advance the medical practice of anesthesiology and secure its future.

