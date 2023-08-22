Newswise — Rosemont, Ill. – The American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology (AANA) presented Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist (CRNA) Randy J. Cima CRNA, with the Clinical Instructor of the Year Award during its 2023 Annual Congress, August 18-22, in Seattle.

The Clinical Instructor of the Year Award was established in 1991 to recognize individuals who have made a significant contribution to the teaching of student registered nurse anesthetists in the clinical area. The award recognizes the individual’s commitment to the profession of nurse anesthesia and to the advancement of educational standards that further the art and science of anesthesiology and result in high-quality patient care.

For more than two decades as a CRNA, Cima has become an expert in difficult airways management, specializing in fiberoptic bronchoscopy, jet ventilation, and thoracic anesthesia. For 15 years, he has made significant contributions toward educating registered nurse anesthetists at Oregon Health and Science University (OHSU) Nurse Anesthesia Program, fostering critical thinking and a deeper understanding of anesthesia practice by creating an engaging learning environment.

According to his nomination, “Cima sets the students up for success by reviewing the anesthetic plan in detail prior to the case – carefully considering the student’s anesthetic plan and often allowing them to execute their plan, when appropriate.” His students remark, “Dr. Cima was always very welcoming of me in his room, was very encouraging and was willing to let me choose the anesthetic. His mentorship invigorates students and make them eager to apply their knowledge to the clinical area.

“This award is an honor and a privilege,” Cima said. “One of my greatest joys is instruction through stimulating conversation. To challenge learning and thinking in an encouraging way that helps empower future generations of CRNAs.”

Cima’s accolades include being recognized as the 2010 OHSU Nurse Anesthesia Clinical Instructor of the Year and Kaiser NW Permanente’s Outstanding Preceptor of the Year, on five occasions.

Cima received his master’s degree in nursing from Hahnemann University in Philadelphia and a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Montana State University in Bozeman.