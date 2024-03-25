Newswise — Today the American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA) and the American Society of Regional Anesthesia and Pain Medicine (ASRA Pain Medicine) have launched the new Pain Medicine Coalition (PMC) to advance the common goals of the pain medicine community and to advocate for responsible pain care for all patients.

This new coalition will work together to develop, monitor, and advocate for responsible health care policy for people who experience both acute and chronic pain, and the physicians who support them, through clinical care, education addressing quality of care, access to care, public and professional education, and research.

“We’re excited to launch this new coalition with ASRA Pain Medicine,” said ASA President Ronald L. Harter, M.D., FASA. “Together we will strengthen and solidify the community of physicians who are working to treat our patients’ acute and chronic pain.”

“ASRA Pain Medicine is thrilled and grateful to be co-organizing and partnering with ASA on the Pain Medicine Coalition,” said ASRA Pain Medicine President David A. Provenzano, M.D. “The Pain Medicine Coalition activities will be critical to advancing much needed advocacy, education, and research for acute, transitional, and chronic pain care. ASA and ASRA Pain Medicine working together will combine the strengths of each organization to ensure success.”

