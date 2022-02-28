Newswise — Dr. Thiru Annaswamy will join Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center and Penn State College of Medicine on Sept. 1 as the new chair of the Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation.

Annaswamy currently serves as professor in the Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center. He also serves as a staff physician and section chief in physical medicine and rehabilitation at the VA North Texas Health Care System/Dallas VA Medical Center.

Annaswamy received his medical training at Mysore Medical College, Mysore, India, and completed his postgraduate residency in physical medicine and rehabilitation at Harvard Medical School in Boston.

For more than 20 years, Annaswamy has served in the roles of clinician, educator and clinician-scientist, treating patients with spine disorders, musculoskeletal disorders and diseases of the muscles and nerves. Recognition he has received includes awards and accolades from the Association of Academic Physiatrists and American Academy of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation for Outstanding Service, Outstanding Council Service, Best Paper, Excellence in Research Writing and New Investigator.

Annaswamy is currently on the Board of Governors of the American Academy of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, as well as the Foundation for Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, and has previously served on the board of the Association of Academic Physiatrists.