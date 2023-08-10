CHICAGO (August 10, 2023): Members of the media can apply today to cover the American College of Surgeons (ACS) Clinical Congress 2023. One of the largest international meetings of surgeons in the world, Clinical Congress will feature many opportunities to report on groundbreaking surgical research, connect with surgeon experts, and learn more about the latest trends in surgery.

When: October 22-25, 2023

Where: Boston, Massachusetts. This year’s conference will once again be a hybrid event (held onsite and virtually).

Apply: Please read the ACS Criteria for Media Credentials before submitting your application for credentials. Apply for media credentials today.

For those unable to attend in-person, a registration option to cover portions of Clinical Congress remotely is also available.

All credentialed journalists registered to cover the conference (in-person or remotely) will receive access to the official Clinical Congress news kit and to the Scientific Forum abstracts shortly before the conference begins.

Why Attend?

The Clinical Congress program is developed to advance surgeons’ ongoing efforts to achieve the best clinical outcomes for their patients. Many of the conference presentations also are open to the media, including panel discussions, named lectures, hundreds of research-in-progress reports presented during the Scientific Forum sessions, updates on late-breaking clinical trials, e-poster sessions, and more. The conference is a prime opportunity for journalists to not only feel the pulse of what’s happening in surgery today, but also have a dialogue with surgeons or develop future story ideas.

Some timely sessions will include:

The use of artificial intelligence in surgery

The management of obstetric and gynecologic emergencies in the post-Roe era

Caring for transgender patients

Greening the operating room

Organ utilization and the increasing demand for transplants

Antibiotics vs. surgery in the treatment of appendicitis

Hot topics in general surgery

Browse sessions and events happening at the conference to plan your coverage.

Reporters covering Clinical Congress will be granted access to livestreamed and on-demand content, including panel presentations, named lectures, icons in surgery video sessions, late-breaking scientific forum sessions, and special sessions, within an hour after being presented. Requests to interview presenters and expert surgeons may be sent to [email protected].

Apply in Advance

Media credentials can be granted during Clinical Congress. However, we strongly recommend that you apply for your credentials before October 17. Advance registration will expedite your access to conference sessions at the convention center.

For further information or questions, contact the ACS Office of Public Information at [email protected].

