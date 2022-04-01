Counseling is a great tool for learning how to navigate the stressors in our lives. However, finding the right counselor is often challenging and can be overwhelming. “It is essential to find a good counselor with whom you connect,” advises Rachel Jacoby, Ph.D., an award-winning counselor, and faculty member in Palo Alto University’s Counseling Education Program.

In celebration of National Counseling Awareness Month, Dr. Jacoby offers this set of tips to help you select the right counselor.

Starting your Search – there are several places to look for a counselor, such as: Insurance directory. Every insurance company publishes a directory of providers that are often available online. Some allow you to type in the specialties you are looking for in a counselor and the directory generates a list of who is and is not accepting new clients.

Online directories such as Shrinkspace, Psychology Today, and The National Board of Certified Counselors are good places to search for mental health professionals.

Referral from medical providers. It is common for medical providers to have a referral network. If you trust your medical provider, it may be comforting to work with a counselor they trust.

Mental health organizations. Specialty mental health organizations, such as your local county behavioral centers, may also have a list of public access providers. If you are looking for a provider who offers a specific skillset, seeking verification from mental health organizations may ease the stress of your search.

Recommendations from friends. A positive recommendation about a counselor or agency can also be helpful and reassuring.

Understand Mental Health Credentials – Although you may be looking for a general counselor, you can also receive therapy services from mental health providers with the following credentials:

AMFT - Associate Marriage and Family Therapist

APCC - Associate Professional Clinical Counselor

CT - Counselor Trainee

LCSW - Licensed Clinical Social Worker

LMFT - Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist

LMHC - Licensed Mental Health Counselor

LPC - Licensed Professional Counselor

LPCC - Licensed Professional Clinical Counselor

NCC - National Certified Counselor

D. - Doctor of Philosophy

D. - Doctor of Psychology

Cost of Care – Make sure that you always ask about payment before starting treatment. Most health insurances cover a portion of the cost of mental health care, however, be sure to find out if your insurance covers the cost of your specific provider. If a particular provider does not accept your insurance, they may offer a self-pay option, which is typically less expensive. Additionally, clients need to be aware of third-party providers, who hold agreements with your health insurance to compensate for mental health care. Many insurance companies will pay out-of-network costs so be sure to reach out to your insurance company and your clinical provider.

Establish Rapport – The client-counselor relationship is critical to encourage your growth and progress. Recognize what characteristics you would like in a counselor. You may prefer to work with someone of a particular age, race, religion, or gender. You may also be interested in their specific technique (e.g., CBT, EMDR, Play Therapy, etc.) or their certification (e.g., a trauma certification, couples counseling credential, etc.). Interview your counselor via phone before your scheduled appointment or during your initial meeting. You may find that you "click" with a counselor right away, or perhaps another person would be a better fit. Remember, it is your life, and your counselor is there to support your needs. Here are a few questions you might ask during the initial interview: What is your licensure and training background?

What is your expertise or specialty?

What is the cost per session?

What should I expect from this relationship?

Set Clear Goals – When starting a new counseling relationship, it is crucial to articulate your specific goals. A clear understanding of their training background, certifications, and the evidence-based practices they integrate into the session help recognize whether your needs will be met.

Accessibility – The setting in which your counselor works may influence your accessibility to them. Many community-based agencies will connect you to a counselor and assign a case manager to support any further medical needs. Additionally, many community-based agencies have a crisis team to support you whenever needed. If you see a counselor in a private practice setting, you may not have that around-the-clock access to such support.

Changing counselors – Counseling is not a one-size-fits-all experience. It is often a process. If you have worked with one counselor for an extended time but no longer feel your needs are being met, it is okay to make a change. It is important that you receive what you need from your treatment.

Rachel P. Jacoby, Ph.D., LPCC-S (OH), NCC, CFLE - Dr. Jacoby is a Licensed Professional Clinical Counselor who passionately enjoys working with children, adolescents, and families. Dr. Jacoby is currently a visiting faculty member in the Counseling Department at Palo Alto University president-elect of the Association of Child and Adolescent Counseling (ACAC). She is the recipient of several counseling awards including the prestigious 2021 Council for Accreditation of Counseling and Related Educational Programs (CACREP) Carol Bobby Pioneer Award for Visionary Leadership.