Newswise — Cyberattacks are becoming more of a common occurrence – with municipalities, libraries, and even government agencies falling victim. Are organizations doing enough to stay secure? McMaster experts are available to provide comment and context.

Ridha Khedri is a professor of computing and software in the Faculty of Engineering and an expert on network security. He can comment on the importance of infrastructure designed with security in mind as well as the role of ongoing assessment of IT infrastructure and security compliance policies and procedures.

Ridha can be reached at [email protected]

Associate professor Andrea Zeffiro’s research looks at the non-technological factors impacting cybersecurity and how society understands ideas around data breaches. More about her research can be found here.

Andrea can be reached at [email protected]

Dr. Sash Vaid is an assistant professor at the DeGroote School of Business. He can discuss the impact of cyber security incidents on a firm's marketing outcomes, the importance of protecting consumer data and the impact data breaches have on consumers and their trust. His research focuses on marketing interfaces, along dimensions that are intrinsic and extrinsic to the firm. He's currently investigating marketing’s interfaces with a range of technologies associated with: data breaches, consumer policies, AI, lead generation, marketing automation systems, healthcare, and mobility/geodata.

Sash can be reached at [email protected]