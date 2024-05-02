Law

Newswise — Sonia Suter is a professor of law at the George Washington University Law School and founding director of the Health Law Initiative. She is an expert on issues at the intersection of law, medicine, and bioethics, with a particular focus on reproductive rights.

Public Health

Sara Rosenbaum, is the Emeritus Professor of Health Policy and Management, and previously served as founding Chair of the Milken Institute School of Public Health Department of Health Policy at George Washington University. She is a nationally recognized expert on health care access for vulnerable populations. She most recently worked on an amicus brief urging the Supreme Court to protect health and uphold the Emergency Treatment and Labor Act.

Julia Strasser, is the executive director of the Jacobs Institute of Women's Health and an assistant research professor of health policy and management at the George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health. She is an expert on reproductive health care and access to essential care including abortion.



