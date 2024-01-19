Newswise — Bethesda, Md. -- Army Lieutenant Colonel (Dr.) Robert Vietor, was named the new Chair of the Department of Anesthesiology for the F. Edward Hebert School of Medicine, Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences (USU). Vietor succeeds Navy Captain (Dr.) Arlene Hudson in the position, and will assume his new duties January 29, 2024.

Vietor is a graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point. He is a 2010 graduate of USU USU, and completed his anesthesiology residency at the San Antonio Uniformed Services Health Education Consortium, where he was competitively selected to serve as a Chief Resident and received the Best Research Resident Award.

Vietor served as core faculty in the Anesthesiology Residency Program and the Regional Anesthesia and Acute Pain Fellowship at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. He completed multiple operational assignments, including Officer in Charge of Anesthesiology with the 28th Combat Support Hospital, Baghdad, Iraq, in support of Operation Inherent Resolve where he provided anesthesiology care and consultant services to coalition forces operating in Iraq and Syria. From 2019-2020, he served as the Anesthesiology Medical Director for the 121 Field Hospital at Camp Humphreys, South Korea and was responsible for anesthesiology consultation to U.S. Forces on the Korean Peninsula. He also led the perioperative response to the emerging COVID pandemic.

In 2020, Vietor returned to USU to serve as Vice Chair for Education in the Department of Anesthesiology, and Anesthesiology Clerkship Director. He currently serves as the Director of Simulation for the American Society of Anesthesiologists Maintenance of Certification program at USU, and has worked to infuse operational anesthesiology and military medicine throughout the Anesthesiology curriculum.

Vietor serves on numerous committees in support of students, the USU School of Medicine, and Army anesthesiology. He serves as the Army Anesthesiology Assistant Deputy Consultant for Recruiting and has several publications and grants in the field of operational anesthesia, acute pain management, regional anesthesia, traumatic brain injury, malignant hyperthermia, simulation in healthcare, and delivery of anesthesia in neuroendocrine tumors. He recently earned the Army Medical Department “A” Proficiency Designator for his contributions to Army Medicine.

“Dr. Vietor's appointment as our new Anesthesia department Chair marks a significant milestone for ‘America's Medical School’. As a distinguished Army Anesthesiologist, Lt. Col. Vietor brings a wealth of experience, having served in various operational assignments, including in Iraq and South Korea. His leadership in perioperative response during the COVID pandemic and dedication to education, simulation, and military medicine make him an outstanding successor to Capt. Hudson. Dr. Vietor's commitment to advancing the field of anesthesiology aligns seamlessly with the mission of the School of Medicine and USU, and we look forward to his contributions as he assumes his new responsibilities at the end of the month,” said Dr. Eric Elster, dean of USU’s Hebert School of Medicine.

Vietor takes the reins from Hudson, who will retire from the Navy this summer, ending a distinguished career in military medicine and medical education. Hudson has led the department since 2019.

