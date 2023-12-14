Ashanti Woods, M.D., FAAP, specializes in General Pediatrics at Mercy Family Care Physicians in Baltimore, Maryland. He offers a wide spectrum of pediatric care for newborns through adolescence.

Dr. Woods routinely serves as a pediatric medical consultant for a variety of children’s medical and lifestyle topics for local television stations, newspapers, national magazines, blogs and blog talk radio. Dr. Woods has written a variety of clinical publications and presentations.

Dr. Ashanti Woods has received numerous awards for his outstanding medical care including:

"Top Doctor" in the General Pediatrics category - Baltimore magazine

G. Bowers Mansdorfer Award for Primary Care - Mercy Medical Center

Primary Care Pediatrician Award - University of Maryland Ambulatory Center

In addition to his dedication to his patients, Dr. Woods participates in the community to prevent or solve problems in child and adolescent health care. He is an active volunteer and speaker in the Baltimore community. He has made numerous presentations to students on a variety of topics including fitness and health awareness for adolescents, health topics, and careers in science, medicine, technology, engineering and math.

Education & Fellowships