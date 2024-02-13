Newswise — Woods Hole, Mass. -- Each year, the Association for the Sciences of Limnology and Oceanography (ASLO) honors scientists for their outstanding achievements in aquatic science research, service, and education. The G. Evelyn Hutchinson Award recognizes a mid-career scientist who has made considerable contributions to knowledge in limnology or oceanography, and whose future work promises a continued legacy of scientific excellence. The 2024 Hutchinson Award is being presented to Dr. Elizabeth B. Kujawinski for her groundbreaking research in marine chemistry and marine metabolomics and her unwavering commitment to service and leadership in the ocean science community. Dr. Kujawinski will accept the award at the upcoming 2024 Ocean Sciences Meeting in New Orleans, LA, USA (18-23 February 2024).

Dr. Elizabeth B. Kujawinski is a Senior Scientist in the Marine Chemistry and Geochemistry Department at the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution. Recognized by her peers as a world leader in the emerging field of environmental metabolomics, Dr. Kujawinski’s research and contributions to methodological developments have transformed our understanding of the molecules that mediate ocean biogeochemical processes. Dr. Kujawinski pioneered and refined the use of ultrahigh resolution mass spectroscopy to measure dissolved organic carbon and other small organic compounds to better understand the ocean’s chemical signatures. Dr. Kujawinski’s work goes beyond chemical characterization of novel compounds and has elucidated numerous biological implications of these compounds. Kujawinski’s technological advancements have also been applied to study the impacts of the chemical dispersants used in the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill. Her impressive publication record includes two influential review articles, one on the microbial impact of dissolved organic matter and another on the first decade of research on the Deepwater Horizon oil spill.

In addition to her research, Dr. Kujawinski is an active leader in the marine science community, most recently through her role as Director of the Center for Chemical Currencies of a Microbial Planet, a National Science Foundation-funded Science and Technology Center. She has served on a variety of local, national, and international committees and panels and has been a Chief Scientist on numerous expeditions. Dr. Kujawinski is also dedicated to broadening participation in aquatic science, establishing a post-baccalaureate fellows program to foster diverse entryways into a science career.

Dr. Pat Glibert, ASLO President, says, “Dr. Kujawinski is an exemplary ocean scientist whose impact on the field and promise of continued excellence are exceptional. It is exciting and fitting that ASLO will be presenting the Hutchinson Award to Dr. Kujawinski at the Ocean Sciences Meeting, one of the largest gatherings of the ocean science community in the world.”

The remaining six ASLO Awards for 2024 are expected to be announced in early March and will be presented at the 2024 ASLO Summer Meeting in Madison, WI, USA (2-7 June 2024).

