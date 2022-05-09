Media Advisory

WHAT: The 38th annual meeting of the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery (ASMBS)

WHEN: Sunday, June 5 to Thursday, June 9, 2022

WHERE: Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas

OVERVIEW: New studies will be presented on the impact of metabolic and bariatric surgery on cancer and other diseases, the pervasiveness of weight bias and discrimination across racial and ethnic groups, and the pros and cons of bariatric surgery on people with class I obesity, among hundreds of other topics. The ASMBS and NORC at the University of Chicago will also release the findings of a major national survey on the impact COVID-19 has had on consumer perceptions of obesity and its treatment and how it has led millions to consider weight loss methods not contemplated before the pandemic. Keynote lectures include, “From Bedside to Bench: Translating Clinic Evidence to Scientific Proof that Bariatric Surgery Decreases Cancer Risk” and “Obesity & Colorectal Cancer: Weighing the Mechanistic and Interventional Evidence.”

SCHEDULE: Please click here for complete schedule. Scientific session begins on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 with top paper presentations.

PRESS REGISTRATION

The ASMBS offers complimentary press registration to working journalists to attend scientific sessions and exhibits and for access to embargoed studies and press materials and the on-site press room. Press registration is required and signifies agreement to honor all embargoes. Please contact Roger Kissin at [email protected] to register or for more information. Registration is required for all members of the press in attendance.

