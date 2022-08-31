The American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) and Autodesk, Inc. have released the results of their collaborative multiphase research project on the “Future of Manufacturing.” To provide industry and academic guidance for advanced manufacturing, ASME and Autodesk conducted a research study from August 2021 through May 2022 that investigated and identified the future workflows and skills needed for mechanical engineering, manufacturing engineering, and machinist roles over the next decade as those roles converge and evolve.

The report includes recommendations and adoption guidelines for educators and manufacturers on system-level approaches to reduce “time to talent” and achieve Industry 4.0 business outcomes. In addition, the report advocates for collaboration between government, industry, and academia in creating tomorrow’s manufacturing workforce.

The research team reviewed existing literature from nearly 80 academic, government, and industry sources in the United States, United Kingdom, and European Union, interviewed 30 academics and industry leaders in the U.S. and UK, and surveyed more than 300 in the U.S., UK, and Canada.

Ashley Huderson, Ph.D., Director of Engineering Education and Outreach, ASME

Huderson leads ASME's Engineering Education and Outreach department in designing, planning, organizing, overseeing and implementing educational programs and projects that define the Society’s role and impact in K-12 STEM Education, Engineering Education and Scholarships. She has published over 12 peer reviewed articles, including two book chapters on Urban STEM education and counter spaces for minority women in STEM. She has also been the recipient of several awards and honors including the 2019 McD #35 Alum of the Year award, 2020 BEYA Modern-Day Technology Leader award, and the 2020 UNCF WIAC Grace Walker Phillips Leadership Award. A native of New Orleans, she completed her undergraduate training at Spelman College (2006), a certificate in Health Policy (2012) and doctoral work at Meharry Medical College (2013). Her post-doctoral work included a fellowship at Georgetown University Lombardi Cancer Center’s Office of Health Disparities and Minority Research (2015) and a 2015-2017 American Association for the Advancement of Science, Science and Technology Policy (AAAS S&T) Fellow in the Engineering Education and Centers’ division (EEC) at the National Science Foundation.

Simon Leigh, Senior Manager of Design & Manufacturing Education Strategy, Autodesk, Inc.

Leigh oversees strategy and thought leadership in the global design and manufacturing education sector for Autodesk. Before joining the company, he was a Reader in Engineering at the University of Warwick where he was responsible for curriculum development and teaching at all levels of the four-year Mechanical Engineering program. He also led several high-profile teaching transformation projects and served as a member of the departmental industry advisory board, working closely with industry partners to align curriculum to the requirements of employers as well as accrediting bodies.