WHAT: The American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) will host and participate in several climate action and sustainability-related events during Climate Week NYC, the largest annual climate event of its kind, bringing together some 400 events and activities across the City of New York – in person, hybrid and online. ASME and other stakeholders are set to use the week as a rallying call for the meaningful contributions still needed to halve carbon emissions by 2030 and to be on a path to net-zero by 2050.

WHEN AND WHERE: ASME will host:

Connecting for Climate Action: Powering the Future , a networking event and panel discussion on “Building our Future Energy Workforce” with sustainability leaders from Pratt & Whitney , the U.S. Department of Energy , Galvanize Climate Solutions , and Thea Energy , on Monday, Sept. 18, 5-7 p.m. EDT at ASME Headquarters , Two Park Avenue, New York



, a networking event and panel discussion on “Building our Future Energy Workforce” with sustainability leaders from , the , , and , on , Two Park Avenue, New York ASME E-Fest Careers , a virtual event featuring a keynote session on "Engineering an Impact on Sustainability,” featuring engineers and scientists from Boeing and Project Drawdown on Saturday, Sept. 23, 9:35-10:35 a.m. EDT, followed by “Navigating Sustainability Careers: Insights from a Boeing Engineer” from 10:35-11:20 a.m. EDT. At 11:35 a.m. EDT, ASME and sponsor Autodesk will share information on a new digital Sustainability Innovation Competition that provides engineering students with more modular education and hands-on experiences with sustainability and manufacturing concepts.

WHO: ASME, Engineering for Change, climate consultancy OnePointFive, and climate tech coalition Climate Draft have joined forces to present Connecting for Climate Action: Powering the Future , a stimulating evening of cocktails and conversation about the future of energy and the global workforce necessary to make that vision a reality. ASME has invited professionals from across the spectrum of industry, finance, academia, and policy to exchange ideas and spur collaboration through this event.

ASME Executive Director/CEO Tom Costabile says, “ASME welcomes these opportunities to collaborate and build consensus around technical, science-based solutions to mitigate the impacts of climate change on communities, economies, and ecosystems around the world.”

During ASME E-Fest Careers , Iana Aranda, ASME’s senior director of the engineering for sustainable development department, will interview Steve Chisholm, vice president and chief engineer for Boeing Mechanical and Structural Engineering, and Amanda Smith, senior scientist for the built environment at Project Drawdown, about the big picture on net zero, ASME's climate strategy with a focus on workforce, and the future of sustainable development from an industry perspective. Next, Karlene McCauley, systems engineer with Boeing Product Development Sustainability and Technology, will share insights on integrating sustainability and circularity into the engineering profession.

