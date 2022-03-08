Newswise — Margaret Lamar, Ph.D., LPC, LPCC, NCC will serve as the 77th president of the Association for Counselor Education and Supervision (ACES) the premier organization dedicated to quality education and supervision of counselors in all work settings. ACES members are counselors, supervisors, graduate students, and faculty members.

Dr. Lamar, an Associate Professor of Counselor Education at Palo Alto University will serve as president during the 2023-2024.

“It is an honor and privilege to serve the counseling profession as president of ACES, particularly at a time when the need for effective, successful mental health practitioners has never been greater,” said Lamar.

Dr. Lamar is a board-certified, licensed professional counselor with a background in university and clinical mental health counseling. Her research is in the areas of maternal mental health, alcohol/substance use during COVID-19, and research education in counseling. Dr. Lamar is a Past-President of the Western Association for Counselor Education and Supervision and will be the President-Elect of the Association for Counselor Education and Supervision.