Newswise — Association Management Center (AMC), a trusted partner to 27 leading health care, scientific, and professional associations, is pleased to announce it will be relocating its headquarters from its current location at O’Hare Plaza in Chicago to 1061 American Lane in Schaumburg, IL on November 1, 2024. AMC’s new office will be located within the building owned by the American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA).

AMC’s relocation is prompted by its commitment to being a highly flexible hybrid workplace and to reducing its physical and carbon footprint.

“The ASA building offers contemporary meeting rooms, work spaces, and amenities within a beautiful setting,” said Steve Smith, AMC CEO. “We’re thrilled AMC will be able to utilize a well-appointed, state-of-the-art facility created and managed by an association. The space is optimal for in-person collaboration and connection for our 150-plus employees, as well as our client boards and consulting partners.”

“We’re delighted to have AMC join us in our building,” said ASA CEO Brian Reilly. “Co-sharing our space with AMC and their association partners who share our commitment to members is exactly what we were hoping to achieve now that ASA has adopted a hybrid work model and has underutilized office space. Networking and collaboration among associations is key in the association industry. It’s a win-win for both organizations and we’re pleased to welcome them to our fabulous building.”

About Association Management Center (AMC)

For 50 years, AMC has helped professional associations, “Achieve What They Believe.” AMC is a trusted partner to more than two dozen associations. Our team of highly respected and experienced professionals provide strategic guidance to boards and volunteers and oversee day-to-day operations, making it possible for our association partners to advance their missions and achieve their business goals. Learn more at http://connect2amc.com.

About the American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA)

Founded in 1905, the American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA) is an educational, research and scientific society with nearly 58,000 members organized to advance the medical practice of anesthesiology and secure its future. ASA is committed to ensuring anesthesiologists evaluate and supervise the medical care of all patients before, during, and after surgery. ASA members also lead the care of critically ill patients in intensive care units, as well as treat pain in both acute and chronic settings.

For more information on the field of anesthesiology, visit the American Society of Anesthesiologists online at asahq.org. To learn more about how anesthesiologists help ensure patient safety, visit asahq.org/madeforthismoment. Like ASA on Facebook and follow ASALifeline on X/Twitter.