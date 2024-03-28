Newswise — TAMPA, Fla., March 28, 2024 -- Aster Insights, the leading provider of scientific and clinical intelligence for oncology discovery, today announced its schedule of research presentations at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) annual meeting in San Diego, California, April 5-10, 2024. The seven abstracts, which are a combination of oral and poster presentations, will be presented by researchers from institutions within the Oncology Research Information Exchange Network® (ORIEN), a research consortium administered by Aster Insights. All abstracts utilize data from ORIEN and Aster Avatar, the best-in-class, deepest multimodal dataset for discovery research in oncology.

The abstracts cover a broad range of research across several cancer types, including predictors of response to immunotherapy, the role of the tumor microbiome in patient outcomes, and the study of cancer in minority patient populations. Several of the presentations are ORIEN® intermember studies developed by the consortium's research interest groups, which are designed to increase multidisciplinary, collaborative research among premier national cancer centers. Additionally, most of the abstracts include co-investigators from Aster Insights' scientific leadership, reflecting the unique roles of both the company and ORIEN® in driving critical cancer discovery.

"There is no better demonstration of the versatility of Aster Insights and ORIEN than the selection of abstracts that will be presented at AACR this year," said Dr. Anand Shah, CEO of Aster Insights. "The breadth of these investigations is a testament to the impact we have by bringing together the best expertise in cancer research to unlock new treatments and cures."





Official schedule of Aster Insights' presentations at AACR:

Tarhini, A.A. Differential infiltration of key immune cell populations across malignancies varying by immunogenic potential and likelihood of response to immunotherapy (abstract 71/7)

Poster Presentation: Sunday, April 7, 2024, 1:30 PM – 5:00 PM

Section 3

Session PO.IM01.01 - Biomarkers, Immune Monitoring, and Immune Assays





Oral Presentation: Sunday, April 7, 2024, 4:05 PM – 4:20 PM

Room 16 – Convention Center Mezzanine Level

Session MS.TB11.01 - Microbes and Tumors: Time for Mechanisms





Oral Presentation: Monday, April 8, 2024, 2:35 PM – 2:50 PM

Room 6 CF – Convention Center Upper Level

Session MS.CL10.01 - Application of Real-World Evidence to Cancer Care





Oral Presentation: Monday, April 8, 2024, 2:35 PM – 2:50 PM

Room 31 – Convention Center Upper Level

Session MS.MCB08.01 - Advances in Cancer Genomics: Carcinogenesis, Tumor Evolution, and Heterogeneity





Room 31 – Convention Center Upper Level

Session MS.MCB08.01 - Advances in Cancer Genomics: Carcinogenesis, Tumor Evolution, and Heterogeneity





Poster Presentation: Tuesday, April 9, 2024, 1:30 PM – 5:00 PM

Section 23

Session PO.ET03.07 - Drug Resistance 3: Regulation of Gene Expression





Section 45

Session PO.CL01.13 - Predictive Biomarkers 7

"Fostering a rich culture of collaboration with multidisciplinary researchers is fundamental to the work Aster Insights has led for 10 years together with ORIEN," said Michelle Churchman, PhD, Scientific Director at Aster Insights. "This spirit of cooperation makes ORIEN truly unique in oncology, and we look forward to sharing our work with the broader cancer research community at AACR."

Aster Insights leadership will be attending AACR. Please contact us to request a meeting.

About Aster Insights

Aster Insights is the leading provider of scientific and clinical intelligence for oncology discovery. We partner with drug, biologics, diagnostics, and medical device developers to accelerate oncology product discovery and development. Aster Insights leads the Oncology Research Information Exchange Network® (ORIEN), a consortium of the nation's leading cancer centers that conduct Total Cancer Care®, the world's largest and longest running observational research study in oncology. Together, we are changing the way cancer is studied, treated, and prevented. Learn more at www.AsterInsights.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.