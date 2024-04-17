Newswise — MORRISTOWN, NJ – APRIL 17, 2024 – Atlantic Health System is pleased to announce the arrival of Beth C. Natt, MD, MPH, MBA as the new System Medical Director of the Pediatric Service Line and Chairperson of the Department of Pediatrics at Morristown and Overlook Medical Centers. As a career pediatric hospitalist with extensive experience working in both large health systems and community hospitals, Dr. Natt will work collaboratively to deliver high-quality care to meet the needs of the community.

Working directly with Atlantic Health System’s senior leadership, hospital medical staffs and clinical leaders, Dr. Natt’s work will establish and lead the implementation of the Pediatric Service Line’s strategic direction across the organization by focusing on the following areas: high-quality care, exceptional performance, growth, research and education. Additionally, she will drive the system’s commitment to delivering an innovative and personalized approach to ensure the best possible care and experience for patients and their families.

“I am thrilled to join the talented and dedicated team at Atlantic Health System.” said Dr. Natt. “I look forward to building on the clinical excellence and reputation the pediatrics service line has established within the community and to continue to support the system’s mission of ensuring children and their families have access to high-quality care close to home.”

Before joining Atlantic Health, Dr. Natt was at Connecticut Children’s Medical Center where she was the Regional Clinical Director of Hospital Partnership Operations and was responsible for the operational oversight of four different community-based pediatric inpatient units.

“As a dynamic physician leader, Dr. Natt brings a wealth of experience as a clinician and as an administrator to Atlantic Health System,” said Scott Leighty, Chief Health System Officer. “She will strengthen our efforts to build healthier communities and lead the critical work necessary to meet the growing demand in pediatric services.”

Dr. Natt graduated medical school from University of Connecticut with her MD as well as Master’s of Public Health, and has recently completed her MBA with a focus in Healthcare from Yale in 2023. She has been active on a national level with the American Academy of Pediatrics including leading national courses and co-chairing multiple national committees, and is a Senior Fellow of Hospital Medicine through the Society of Hospital Medicine.

Dr. Natt is the successor to Walter Rosenfeld, MD, who served in this position for more than seventeen years. Rosenfeld retired in October 2023.

About Atlantic Health System

Atlantic Health System is at the forefront of medicine, setting standards for quality health care in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and the New York metropolitan area. Powered by a workforce of 19,000 team members and 5,440 affiliated physicians dedicated to building healthier communities, Atlantic Health System serves more than half of the state of New Jersey including 12 counties and 6.2 million people.

The not-for-profit system offers more than 400 sites of care, including its seven hospitals: Morristown Medical Center in Morristown, NJ, Overlook Medical Center in Summit, NJ, Newton Medical Center in Newton, NJ, Chilton Medical Center in Pompton Plains, NJ, Hackettstown Medical Center in Hackettstown, NJ, Goryeb Children’s Hospital in Morristown, NJ, Atlantic Rehabilitation Institute in Madison, NJ and through its partnership with CentraState Healthcare System in Freehold, NJ.

The system includes Atlantic Medical Group, part of a physician enterprise that makes up one of the largest multispecialty practices in New Jersey with more than 1,600 physicians and advance practice providers. Joined with Atlantic Accountable Care Organization and Optimus Healthcare Partners they form part of Atlantic Alliance, a Clinically Integrated Network of more than 2,500 health care providers throughout northern and central NJ.

Atlantic Health System provides care for the full continuum of health care needs through 24 urgent care centers, Atlantic Visiting Nurse and Atlantic Anywhere Virtual Visits. Facilitating the connection between these services on both land and air is the transportation fleet of Atlantic Mobile Health.

Atlantic Health System leads the Healthcare Transformation Consortium, a partnership of six regional hospitals and health systems dedicated to improving access and affordability and is a founding member of the PIER Consortium – Partners in Innovation, Education, and Research – a streamlined clinical trial system that will expand access to groundbreaking research across five health systems in the region.

Atlantic Health System has a medical school affiliation with Thomas Jefferson University and is home to the regional campus of the Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Morristown and Overlook Medical Centers and is the official health care partner of the New York Jets.