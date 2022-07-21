Newswise — July 21, 2022 –The American Thoracic Society Research Program today announced the five recipients of Unrestricted Grants for the 2021-2022 grant cycle. These grants support research in critical care pulmonary and sleep medicine, the three pillars of the Society. Each recipient is awarded $40,000 to pursue novel approaches to lung disease management, as well as foster health care quality and improve patient outcomes.

Unrestricted Grant: CRITICAL CARE Deepshikha Ashana, MD, MBA, MS| Duke University

Racial Disparities in Emotion-Handling in the ICU

Elias Baedorf Kassis, MD| Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center – Harvard Medical School

Reverse in Triggering Dyssynchrony Frequency, Biomarkers and Outcomes in ARDS

Unrestricted Grant: PULMONARY MEDICINE Hasina Outtz Reed, MD, PhD| Weill Cornell Medicine

Lymphatic Dysfunction in the Pathogenesis of Emphysema

Andrew Prigge, MD| Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine

The Role of Regulatory T Cells in Juvenile Influenza Pneumonia

Unrestricted Grant: SLEEP MEDICINE Mohammad Badran, PhD, B Pharm, MSc | University of Missouri

Effects of Intermittent Hypoxia on Coronary Artery Function in PAI-1 Transgenic Mice

“For young researchers, the unrestricted grants are an important step in their career trajectory,” Kamran Atabai, MD, chair of ATS’s Scientific Grant Review Committee. “The exceptional promise of the awardees this year bode well for the future of critical care, pulmonary and sleep medicine.”