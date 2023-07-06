Newswise — Baylor Scott & White Health — the largest not-for-profit health system in Texas, and NextCare Urgent Care — one of the nation’s leading privately held providers of urgent care announce the creation of a new partnership to expand high-quality, convenient care options for patients in Texas.

“We are dedicated to providing customers with as much choice as possible when seeking care," said Pete McCanna, CEO of Baylor Scott & White Health. “Through this venture, the NextCare sites across the state will be integrated into our ecosystem of offerings, which already includes 24/7 virtual care available to all Texans via MyBSWHealth.com.”

“We are excited to partner with Baylor Scott & White Health, the premier healthcare system in Texas, to bring even more access points to patients in need. By joining forces, Baylor Scott & White Health and NextCare will accelerate their goal of providing customer centric, high-quality healthcare to as many Texans as possible,” said Derek Newell, CEO of NextCare.

NextCare specializes in delivering high-access healthcare to millions of patients annually. NextCare will partner with Baylor Scott & White to provide increased patient access to appropriate care settings within the continuum of healthcare provided by Baylor Scott & White. This will allow each customer to receive high-quality care when, where, and how they want it.

NextCare’s sites in fast-growing areas, including Houston, San Antonio and Abilene, will expand Baylor Scott & White’s presence into new markets. The partnership now makes Baylor Scott & White one of the state’s largest health system providers of urgent care.

The two organizations will work closely over the next several months to explore branding, digital integration and other enhancements to better serve customers.

About Baylor Scott & White Health As the largest not-for-profit health system in the state of Texas, Baylor Scott & White promotes the health and well-being of every individual, family and community it serves. It is committed to making quality care more accessible, convenient and affordable through its integrated delivery network, which includes the Baylor Scott & White Health Plan, Baylor Scott & White Research Institute, the Baylor Scott & White Quality Alliance and its leading digital health platform – MyBSWHealth. Through 51 hospitals and more than 1,200 access points, including flagship academic medical centers in Dallas, Fort Worth and Temple, the system offers the full continuum of care, from primary to award-winning specialty care. Founded as a Christian ministry of healing more than a century ago, Baylor Scott & White today serves more than three million Texans. For more information, visit BSWHealth.com.

About NextCare

NextCare is one of the nation’s largest providers of urgent care, virtual care and occupational health services with a focus on transforming the way healthcare is delivered. Through innovation and technology, NextCare is combining virtual care with in-person urgent care settings to deliver accessible, affordable, high-quality healthcare to millions of patients every year throughout 12 states. With 170+ clinics in Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Texas, Virginia and Wyoming, the company is committed to delivering amazing patient experiences across the country. For more information on NextCare, visit NextCare.com.