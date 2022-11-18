Newswise — BOSTON — Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC) has achieved Magnet recognition as a reflection of its nursing professionalism, teamwork and superiority in patient care. With this distinction from the American Nurses Credentialing Center, BIDMC joins the global community of Magnet-recognized organizations. Just a small and select group of health care organizations – less than 10% in the U.S. – have achieved Magnet recognition.

“Meeting the rigorous standards for nursing excellence set by the Magnet Recognition Program is an honor that all of us at BIDMC are extremely proud of,” said Marsha Maurer, DNP, RN, FAONL, FAAN, chief nursing officer and senior vice president for patient care services of BIDMC. “We have achieved this extraordinary milestone thanks to the hard work and dedication of our more than 3,000 nurses and our colleagues from across the medical center who support our nursing team.”

The Magnet Model provides a framework for nursing practice, research, and measurement of outcomes. Through this framework, the American Nurses Credentialing Center evaluates applicants across a number of components and dimensions to gauge an organization’s nursing excellence. The foundation of this model comprises various elements deemed essential to delivering superior patient care. These include the quality of nursing leadership and coordination and collaboration across specialties, as well as processes for measuring and improving the quality and delivery of care.

“Magnet Recognition is the highest national honor for nursing excellence,” said Pete Healy, president of BIDMC. “Receiving this designation reflects our nurses’ deep commitment to our patients, their families and the communities we serve, as well as their commitment to advancing the art and science of nursing.”

Research reported by the American Nurses Credentialing Center demonstrates that Magnet recognition provides higher job satisfaction among nurses; higher patient satisfaction with nurse communication, and lower risk of 30-day mortality and lower complication rates.