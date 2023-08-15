Newswise — ROCKVILLE, MD – Lynmarie K. Thompson has been elected President-elect of the Biophysical Society (BPS). She will assume the office of President-elect at the 2024 Annual Meeting in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and begin her term as President during the 2025 Annual Meeting in Los Angeles, California.

Thompson is a Professor of Chemistry at the University of Massachusetts Amherst (UMass). She earned her undergraduate degree in chemistry from the California Institute of Technology and her PhD in Chemistry from Yale University. Thompson also serves as the Director of the University of Massachusetts Amherst Chemistry-Biology Interface Training Program, a role she has held since 2000.

“The Biophysical Society’s mission is built around the goals of promoting and disseminating scientific research at the interface of the physical and life sciences and building scientific careers and communities. I am honored to have this opportunity to help lead the Society in this important work,” said Thompson. “We are both witnesses to and participants in an amazing period of rapidly accelerating advances in science – critical science for both the preservation of life and the planet. Together, we can work to optimize the synergy between scientific researcher and the Society to further accelerate and advance the beneficial impacts of biophysics.”

Four Society members were also elected to serve on Council. They are:

Taviare Hawkins, Wagner College, New York

Anne Kenworthy, University of Virginia, Virgina

Anita Niedziela-Majka, Gilead Sciences, Inc., California

Tamar Schlick, New York University, New York

Each will serve a three-year term, beginning on February 13, 2024.

The Biophysical Society, founded in 1958, is a professional, scientific society established to lead an innovative global community working at the interface of the physical and life sciences, across all levels of complexity, and to foster the dissemination of that knowledge. The Society promotes growth in this expanding field through its Annual Meeting, publications, and outreach activities. Its 7,500 members are located throughout the world, where they teach and conduct research in colleges, universities, laboratories, government agencies, and industry.