According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the mortality rate for Black women in America is 2.6 times that for white women.

Now, a study in the medical journal JAMA has revealed that the U.S. maternal mortality rate has increased for all racial and ethnic groups. Not all populations are served equitably, and it affects maternal outcomes for all in the United States – a country with a maternal mortality rate higher than any other peer nation.

Maternal outcomes in the United States are a public health crisis. Dr. Veronica Gillispie-Bell, an OBGYN and medical director for Louisiana’s Maternal Mortality Review Committee, is intimately familiar with the problems facing the Gulf South and nation at large. She also knows solutions needed to solve the crisis.