Newswise — CLEVELAND—University Hospitals (UH) announced today that Bradley C. Bond became the system’s new Chief Financial Officer on February 1, upon the retirement of Michael A. Szubski. In this role, Mr. Bond leads all financial, treasury, managed care contracting, insurance, revenue cycle, information technology, supply chain and materials management services.

Mr. Bond joined UH in 2002 as Vice President of Treasury. Under his leadership, UH has issued over $5 billion in taxable and tax-exempt public bonds, negotiated over $2 billion in notional swap transactions and over $2 billion in bank credit facilities. In this capacity, he also oversaw UH’s investment program, comprising more than $3.5 billion in assets under management that included endowment funds, defined benefit pension, and off-shore captive insurance company investments. Mr. Bond also served on the retirement and investment committees of the UH Parma, UH Elyria, UH Portage, UH Samaritan and Lake Foundation boards as well as the board of Southwest General Hospital in Cleveland.

Since May 2011, Mr. Bond served as the finance lead for operations involving the system’s community medical centers, which encompass more than $1.8 billion in annual revenue; and since January 2015, as the finance lead for its community physician group, University Hospitals Medical Practices, comprising over 750 providers and $418 million in annual revenue. Beginning January 2018, Mr. Bond assumed financial responsibility for the UH Ventures business unit, which has grown to $630 million in annual revenue. Over the span of the past seven years, Mr. Bond has been involved with five successful hospital acquisitions and three joint ventures with private equity firms.

"I am delighted to welcome Brad to our executive leadership team,” stated UH CEO Cliff A. Megerian, MD, FACS, Jane and Henry Meyer Chief Executive Officer Distinguished Chair. “His exceptional blend of technical expertise and deep institutional knowledge makes him the ideal leader for this crucial role as Chief Financial Officer of one of Ohio’s largest healthcare organizations, employers and economic contributors. Brad’s appointment is also a testament to our commitment to cultivating leaders from within our organization, showcasing the remarkable bench strength that drives our success. We look forward to the continued growth and financial stewardship that Brad will undoubtedly bring to University Hospitals."

Mr. Bond currently serves as the Vice Chairman of the Medical Center Company Board, a $39 million revenue district energy company which serves University Hospitals, Case Western Reserve University (CWRU) and other cultural organizations in the University Circle area on the east side of Cleveland. Prior to joining UH, Mr. Bond served as Assistant Treasurer and Senior Treasury Analyst at the Cleveland Clinic. He began his career as a staff accountant and consultant with Ernst & Young LLP.

Mr. Bond received his bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from The Ohio State University and a master’s degree in Business Administration from CWRU’s Weatherhead School of Management. Mr. Bond is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and a Certified Public Accountant (CPA-non practicing).

